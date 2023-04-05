ECU football coach Mike Houston announced this week that Dyrell Roberts (outside receivers) and Aaron Auer (tight ends/inside receivers) joined the Pirates’ staff as assistant coaches.
Additionally, Tyler Almond (defense) and Kyle Deween (special teams) were named analysts, while Re’quan Boyette was named the new running backs coach after serving as the outside receivers coach for the 2022 campaign. All assumed their duties immediately.
“We are extremely excited to have Dyrell and Aaron join our staff as full-time coaches as well as Tyler and Kyle coming on board as analysts,” Houston said in a release. “Throughout their careers, all four have developed a proven track record of success both on and off the field. They each bring an energetic approach to coaching, are men of high character and builders of young men.”
Roberts’ hire extends an eight-year collegiate coaching career, which includes a recent one-year full-time assignment at Eastern Michigan, where he helped the Eagles to a 9-4 overall mark as the pass game coordinator as well as working with the receivers and return units.
Auer’s appointment extends an almost three-year term as a graduate assistant (2020-22) and most recently as a senior offensive analyst for the Pirates last season. He has been involved in coaching since working as a scout and eventually a student assistant coach at Georgia beginning in 2016.
Shankweiler’s role
Houston also announced that longtime ECU assistant and coordinator Steve Shankweiler will transition to the role of director of high school and alumni relations at ECU effective immediately.
“Steve’s credentials on the field and in recruiting will help him thrive in this new role as he helps strengthen the relationships with high school coaches and our football alumni,” Houston said.
Shankweiler, who has 48 years of collegiate coaching experience with 40 at the Division I level, recently completed is 19th year at ECU, helping the Pirates to a 53-29 win over Coastal Carolina in the 2022 TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl. During his four stints with the program (1987-91, 1998-02 and 2005-09, 2018-present), he has been a part of nine bowl games and four wins including the Peach Bowl title in 1991 which resulted in a No. 9 final ranking.
Broadcast partnership
ECU Sports Properties and WNCT-TV signed an exclusive broadcast and digital media partnership through the summer of 2026, according to an announcement by General Manager Clay Walker.
WNCT will continue to broadcast weekly ECU athletics coaches shows during the football, basketball and baseball seasons. In addition, ECU Sports Properties, the institution’s exclusive multimedia marketing rightsholder, will begin collaborating with ECU and WNCT to develop new ECU athletics programming for the market.
“We’re thrilled to be extending and expanding our partnership with WNCT in ways that will deliver even more high-quality and expanded ECU athletics programming to Pirate Nation,” Walker said in a release.
ECU Sports Properties, ECU and WNCT agreed to increase media coverage and develop new programming for all East Carolina’s athletics programs. They will also begin streaming weekly ECU coaches shows beginning in the fall.