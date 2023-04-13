The East Carolina basketball team announced the signing of two players for next season on Wednesday in guard Bobby Pettiford Jr. and wing Ta’Korrie Faison.

Pettiford Jr., a Durham native, joins the Pirates after spending his first two collegiate seasons at Kansas, where the 6-foot-1 guard played a key role. He played in 32 games and shot 53 percent from the field as the Jayhawks won the Big 12 regular season title. Pettiford’s Thanksgiving Day game-winning buzzer-beater versus Wisconsin helped the Jayhawks advance to the championship game of the Battle 4 Atlantis.