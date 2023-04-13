...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North
Carolina...
Tar River At Greenville affecting Pitt County.
For the Tar River...including Greenville...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps.
The next statement will be issued Thursday morning by 1145 AM EDT.
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY
MONDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Tar River At Greenville.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon to early Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas adjacent
to the river can be expected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 12.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 14.1 feet early
Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday
evening.
- Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.6 feet on 11/21/2018.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
College roundup
College roundup: ECU basketball adds pair to roster
The East Carolina basketball team announced the signing of two players for next season on Wednesday in guard Bobby Pettiford Jr. and wing Ta’Korrie Faison.
Pettiford Jr., a Durham native, joins the Pirates after spending his first two collegiate seasons at Kansas, where the 6-foot-1 guard played a key role. He played in 32 games and shot 53 percent from the field as the Jayhawks won the Big 12 regular season title. Pettiford’s Thanksgiving Day game-winning buzzer-beater versus Wisconsin helped the Jayhawks advance to the championship game of the Battle 4 Atlantis.
During his freshman campaign in 2021-22, Pettiford Jr. was a contributor on Kansas’ 2021 NCAA national championship team.
Coming out of South Granville high school (Creedmoor, N.C.) in 2021, Pettiford Jr. was ranked a consensus Top 100 national recruit and the fourth-best player in the state of North Carolina.
Faison joins East Carolina for his first collegiate season after competing at Goldsboro High School, where he averaged 24.8 points and 12.7 rebounds a game as a senior and led the Cougars to a 28-3 record and an appearance in the NCHSAA Class 2A eastern regional championship game. The 6-6 wing was also named the Terry Walls Holiday Invitational MVP in December of the 2022-23 season.
The Pirates are looking to build off the momentum of coach Mike Schwartz’s first year at the helm that saw ECU win its most games since the 2013-14 season and tie for its most conference wins since joining the American prior to the start of the 2014-15 season.
PCC BASEBALL splits
The Pitt Community College baseball team rebounded to win the second game of a Wednesday doubleheader against Lenoir Community College in an 8-2 win, offsetting an 8-4 setback in the opener.
Pitt scored six runs in the bottom of the third inning to take a commanding 7-0 edge and never looked back to claim Game Two. JJ Rivera homered, tripled and drove in two runs to lead PCC (22-10), while Ryker Galaska also went deep in the win. Adding doubles were Martin Zelenka and Chris Morris (2 RBIs).
Mason Howell tossed three innings and struck out four to earn the win.
In the opener, Zelenka (2 RBIs) and Will Walker both had doubles, but LCC plated six runs over the first two innings.
Pitt is back on the field on Friday at 4 p.m. for an exhibition against Pro 5 Academy.
PCC softball sweep
The Pitt softball team scored wins in both of its doubleheader games on Wednesday, 13-3 and 13-2 at Fayetteville Tech,
PCC pounded home 12 of its runs in the sixth and seventh innings in the opener, including a 4-for-4, five-RBI outing from Samantha Taylor that included two triples.
Amber Speight (2B) and Emma Fisher also drove in two runs each, making it an easy outing for wining pitcher Lindsey Curlings, who went six frames.
In the second game, Speight homered and drove in five while Kate Smith homered twice and drove in four and Taylor doubled. Amaya Cerutti got the pitching win.
Football trio lauded
ECU football players Aaron Jarman, Jeremy Lewis and Jireh Wilson earned membership into the National Football Foundation Hampshire Honor Society, according to a release from the NFF and College Hall of Fame on Wednesday.
Jarman, Lewis and Wilson were among 1,784 players nationally to earn the honor, which has been awarded annually since 2006 for outstanding academic achievement. The trio join Robert Lee (2006), Kevin Roach (2006), Warren Harvey (2015), Zay Jones (2017), Phillip Nelson (2017), Worth Gregory (2017), Austin Teague (2018), Thomas Sirk (2018), Alex Turner (2020), Blake Proehl (2021), Jake Verity (2021), Fernando Frye (2022), Tyler Snead (2022) and Jonn Young (2022) as members of the honor society.
A stalwart member of ECU’s rushing defense the last two seasons, Lewis has started 21 of 42 career games for the Pirates and has tallied 109 of his 110 tackles over the past two campaigns. He has registered 15 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks. Lewis, a communications major with a 3.22 GPA, is a three-time AAC All-Academic selection and earned ECU Honor Roll distinction in 2019.
Wilson closed out his Pirate career appearing in 49 games (23 starts) where he registered 190 tackles (101 solo) with 16.0 TFLs and six sacks. A May 2022 graduate with a degree in health fitness specialist, Wilson was a four-time AAC All-Academic Team performer, three-time ECU Honor Roll selection and was recognized as a recipient of the 2022 University Scholar-Athlete Award from the NFF’s Bill Dooley Chapter.
Jarman, a two-year lettermen, appeared in 23 games at East Carolina with a pair of starts after transferring from Temple in the spring of 2021. He hauled down one career pass (six yards vs. Campbell ’22). Off the field, he was named to the 2021 American Athletic Conference All-Academic Team and earned his MBA in December of 2022.