ECU's Schwartz

East Carolina basketball coach Mike Schwartz gives a thumbs up to his team during a game last season against Mercer.

 File/The Daily Reflector

The East Carolina basketball team on Monday announced the signings of former LSU guard Cam Hayes and in-state prep standout center Callum Richard for the upcoming season.

Hayes played in 31 games last season for the Tigers, including 18 as a starter, averaging 8.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 23 minutes per game. The Greensboro native scored in double figures 12 times, including career-best 25 point outbursts against South Carolina and Winthrop. Hayes also dished out four or more assists in five games for the Tigers, topped by a career-high six against Wake Forest.