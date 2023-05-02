...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
East Carolina basketball coach Mike Schwartz gives a thumbs up to his team during a game last season against Mercer.
The East Carolina basketball team on Monday announced the signings of former LSU guard Cam Hayes and in-state prep standout center Callum Richard for the upcoming season.
Hayes played in 31 games last season for the Tigers, including 18 as a starter, averaging 8.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 23 minutes per game. The Greensboro native scored in double figures 12 times, including career-best 25 point outbursts against South Carolina and Winthrop. Hayes also dished out four or more assists in five games for the Tigers, topped by a career-high six against Wake Forest.
Prior to arriving at Baton Rouge, Hayes spent two years at N.C. State, averaging 7.3 points and 2.5 assists in 55 games played for the Wolfpack. In 2021-22, he was the fifth-leading scorer for the Wolfpack and appeared in all 32 contests. As a freshman, Hayes started in 14 of the 23 games he played in, was in the ACC’s top 15 in assist-to-turnover ratio at 1.57 and scored a season-high 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting against Notre Dame. He was also named to the academic all-ACC team.
“Cam is a talented, skilled guard who possesses an array of abilities. Cam can score the ball at all three levels, has a tremendous feel for the game and can excel in our defensive schemes,” ECU head coach Michael Schwartz said in a release. “Cam is a student of the game and is very committed to improving his craft. He’s an experienced player who has his best basketball ahead of him.”
Hayes was ranked as a four-star prospect by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals and was ranked the No. 3 prospect in the state of North Carolina by 247Sports and the Charlotte Observer. As a senior at Greensboro Day School, he led the Bengals to a 31-5 record and an appearance in the North Carolina Independent Schools Association state semifinals under Freddy Johnson, the winningest head coach in North Carolina high school basketball history.
Richard arrives at ECU from Gaston Day School, where he competed for all four prep seasons. As a senior, he averaged 15.1 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game and was selected to the NCISAA 2A all-state team.
He averaged a double-double as a junior with 13.2 points and 10 rebounds per game to earn an All-Metrolina Athletic Conference selection and a spot on the NCISAA 2A All-State team. The Gastonia native is ranked as the 19th-best player in the state and third-best at his position, according to Hoopseen.
“We are thrilled to bring another North Carolina high school talent in Callum Richard to ECU. He has been tremendously well coached by coach McCallister at Gaston Day in Gastonia,” Schwartz said. “Callum brings size, mobility and a unique combination of shot-blocking and scoring to our roster. More than anything, he further increases our culture of high character student-athletes.”
Hayes and Richard join guard Bobby Pettiford Jr., wing Ta’Korrie Faison and center Cyr Malonga as the newcomers for the Pirates heading into next season.
New building named
ECU director of athletics Jon Gilbert announced a proposed indoor building on the Grady-White Boats Athletic Campus will be named the Isley Indoor Performance Center. The ECU Board of Trustees approved the name at its meeting on Friday morning.
“An indoor facility on our athletics footprint will be a powerful tool in recruiting for our coaches and be an essential space for our sport programs throughout the year,” Gilbert said in a statement. “The investment by Van and Jennifer Isley makes this project realistic and we will begin looking at distinctive designs. We have had numerous individuals step up for the campaign to move this facility forward and strengthen our athletics department.”
The Isley family made a $5 million investment to support the Pirates Unite Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence. It marked the largest one-time philanthropic gift in ECU athletics and Pirate Club history.
The proposed 101,000-square-foot indoor facility will consist of a steel structure, a 120-yard synthetic turf football practice field, LED lighting, scoreboards, clocks, sound system and graphics. The facility will reside on top of the current multipurpose turf field next to the existing football turf practice facility. All ECU teams will have access to the facility to train.