ECU vs. Liberty

ECU’s Joey Berini rounds the bases after hitting a home run against Liberty Saturday afternoon at Clark LeClair Stadium.

 Scott Davis/The Daily Reflector

The non-conference baseball game between East Carolina and North Carolina, originally scheduled for Feb. 25 in Clark-LeClair Stadium, has been rescheduled for 5 p.m. on May 3.

It was originally slated as the Saturday game in a three-game series that began on Friday, Feb. 24 in Greenville and ended as planned in Chapel Hill that Sunday. The middle game was postponed due to weather.