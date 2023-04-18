The East Carolina women’s basketball team announced the signing of transfers Taliyah and Tatyana Wyche after two seasons at the University of Florida on Monday.
The highly touted pair will have two years of eligibility remaining.
...INCREASED FIRE DANGER IN EFFECT FOR MOST OF EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA THROUGH LATE THIS AFTERNOON... The combination of low to modest fuel moistures, low relative humidity of 20 to 30 percent, and westerly winds of 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph will lead to increased fire danger across Eastern NC through late this afternoon. Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses, dead leaves, and other tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread fire quickly.
The East Carolina women’s basketball team announced the signing of transfers Taliyah and Tatyana Wyche after two seasons at the University of Florida on Monday.
The highly touted pair will have two years of eligibility remaining.
“We are extremely excited to add Taliyah and Tatyana to our family,” ECU coach Kim McNeill said.” We recruited them out of high school and felt really good about it, but they decided to stay home and go to the University of Florida. Their size and versatility will be a huge asset to our forward group.”
Taliyah Wyche, a 6-foor-2 forward, was the 18th-ranked forward by ESPN out of high school while Tatyana Wyche, a 6-3 forward, was ranked 29th. Both players were three-star recruits in the 2021 recruiting class out of American Heritage High School. Tatyana was also recognized as a four-star recruit and the No. 109 player in her class by ProspectsNation.com.
“Tatyana is a talented, physical, athletic post player. Her knack for rebounding and rim-running will enhance our offense. She loves physicality and plays with a tremendous amount of passion,” McNeill said. “Taliyah’s versatility as a post player will allow her to play with her back to basket and allow her to face up. She has a variety of moves with her back to basket but also has the ability to face up and put the ball on the floor.”
The Wyche sisters join an ECU team on the heels of their first AAC championship and third NCAA tournament appearance.
Spivey honored
East Carolina senior pitcher Carter Spivey was named the American’s pitcher of the Week on Monday.
The weekly accolade is the second of Spivey’s career and the sixth by a Pirate position player or pitcher this season. Spivey tossed the second complete-game shutout by an East Carolina pitcher this season in the Pirates’ 10-0 run-rule victory Saturday against Cincinnati.
He scattered four hits and struck out three while walking none over seven innings in his longest outing of the campaign. Spivey retired the first eight Bearcat batters of the contest and used just 83 pitches to record the shutout.
Through three weeks of American Conference play, Spivey ranks fourth among league pitchers in earned run average (2.08) and earned runs allowed (four).
Opposing conference hitters are batting just .212 against the league’s preseason pitcher of the year in 17.1 innings.
Junior first baseman Josh Moylan was also recognized for his efforts during the week, landing on the AAC weekly honor roll after he hit .467 (7-for-15) with seven runs scored, three home runs and nine RBIs, posting a 1.067 slugging percentage and .556 on base percentage while extending his current hitting streak to eight games.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.