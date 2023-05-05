East Carolina’s Ellie Bromley, left, and Mercer’s Abby Soltys battle for a loose ball in a match earlier this season. The Pirates saw their campaign come to an end on Thursday in a loss to Florida at the American Athletic Conference tournament.
The East Carolina women’s lacrosse team came up just short of a signature victory Thursday at the American Athletic Conference tournament in Philadelphia but could not close out the No. 8 Florida Gators in a 12-9 setback.
East Carolina (10-8, 3-3 AAC) was playing in the second AAC tournament game in program history after they qualified for the first time last season.
The Pirates got off to a strong start as they led by a goal through both the first quarter and first half.
The strong play continued into the second half with ECU pushing the lead to two goals after three quarters of play. In the fourth quarter, however, Florida (15-3, 5-1) found its offense, led by Emma LoPinto and Maggi Hall as they came back to take the lead with less than eight minutes to play and scored the game’s final five goals.
It was the Gators’ first lead since the 4:27 mark of the first quarter.
The Pirates were led by Camryn Pennypacker and Sophia LoCicero with two goals apiece.
Brynn Knight made 10 saves for the Pirates. Seven Pirates scored and they competed well on the draw as the team gave the eighth-ranked team in the nation — and a team which has won every contested AAC championship — a close finish.
PCC advances
The Pitt Community College baseball team opened the Region 10 tournament with a convincing 10-4 victory on Thursday night against Cleveland C.C. in Morehead City.
The victory vaulted the Bulldogs (27-13) into Friday’s second round and a clash against an opponent that was still undetermined late Thursday night.