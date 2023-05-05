ECU vs. Mercer Lacrosse

East Carolina’s Ellie Bromley, left, and Mercer’s Abby Soltys battle for a loose ball in a match earlier this season. The Pirates saw their campaign come to an end on Thursday in a loss to Florida at the American Athletic Conference tournament.

 Scott Davis for The Daily Reflector

The East Carolina women’s lacrosse team came up just short of a signature victory Thursday at the American Athletic Conference tournament in Philadelphia but could not close out the No. 8 Florida Gators in a 12-9 setback.

East Carolina (10-8, 3-3 AAC) was playing in the second AAC tournament game in program history after they qualified for the first time last season.