...INCREASED FIRE DANGER TODAY...
Westerly winds will gust to 20 to 30 mph today, peaking early
this afternoon. The gusty winds combined with minimum relative
humidity values between 35 and 45 percent this afternoon may lead
to adverse fire behavior.
Outdoor burning is discouraged. Please refer to your local burn
permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use
extreme caution and ensure fire suppression equipment is readily
available.
East Carolina’s Amiya Joyner gets into position for a layup against Cincinnati’s Jada Scott earlier this season. Joyner was once again named the American Athletic Conference freshman of the week on Monday.
The American Athletic Conference might have to change its annual freshman of the year award to the Amiya Joyner Award.
The East Carolina rookie continued her dominant first college season last week, and the league continued to take notice. Joyner was named the American freshman of the week for the seventh time this season while teammate Danae McNeal was named to the league’s weekly honor roll once again.
Joyner, a former star at Farmville Central High School, inched closer to the AAC record of eight such weekly nods thanks to her 12.5-point, 13.5-rebound week in wins over Cincinnati and UCF.
The wins were not insignificant as they pushed the Pirates into sole possession of second place in the AAC standings as the regular season winds to a close.
Joyner kicked off her week with 10 points and 15 rebounds at Cincinnati that simultaneously set the new ECU freshman rebounding record with her 206th board. She is now up to 220 thanks to her 15 points and 12 rebounds in the win over UCF on Senior Day Saturday.
McNeal, meanwhile, starred late against Cincinnati, scoring 18 of her career-high 30 points in the fourth quarter of the Pirates’ come-from-behind win. She followed that performance with a 19-point game against UCF, including knocking down the game-winning free throws with 40 seconds to play in the game.
The Pirates will be back home for the final time in the regular season as they host Houston at 6 tonight. Attendance will be free to all fans.
LAX honorsECU sophomore Brynn Knight’s big week also was noticed by the AAC, as she was named the conference’s women’s lacrosse goalie of the week.
Knight keyed East Carolina’s 14-2 win against George Mason from the goal crease as she stopped 11 of the Patriots’ 13 shots on goal.
After George Mason scored with 13:53 left in the second quarter to cut East Carolina’s lead to 4-2, Knight did not allow a goal the rest of the way before coming out of the game with 8:25 left in the fourth quarter. Knight ranks second in the American in both save percentage (.512) and goals-against average (7.78) in 2023.
Also for the Pirates, senior Caroline Kimel scored four goals with three assists in the win against George Mason and was named to the AAC’s weekly honor roll.
Game rescheduled
ECU’s basketball game against Tulane originally scheduled for Feb. 11 in New Orleans has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. on March 3 and will be broadcast on ESPN+.
The game was postponed in the wake of the sudden passing of Pirates’ longtime broadcaster Jeff Charles.