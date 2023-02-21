ECU vs. Cincinnati

East Carolina’s Amiya Joyner gets into position for a layup against Cincinnati’s Jada Scott earlier this season. Joyner was once again named the American Athletic Conference freshman of the week on Monday.

 Scott Davis/The Daily Reflector

The American Athletic Conference might have to change its annual freshman of the year award to the Amiya Joyner Award.

The East Carolina rookie continued her dominant first college season last week, and the league continued to take notice. Joyner was named the American freshman of the week for the seventh time this season while teammate Danae McNeal was named to the league’s weekly honor roll once again.