East Carolina athletics unveiled the Rogers Family Performance Center, a new weight room with 7,000 square feet of training space, a nutrition bar and an indoor turf training area as part of the Grady-White Boats Athletic Campus
The weight room will be utilized by all 18 athletic programs.
Members of the Carl Rogers family, ECU Chancellor Philip Rogers, ECU athletic director Jon Gilbert and several head coaches celebrated the naming of the new weight room on Feb. 25.
The Rogers family, including Carl Rogers, his wife, Connie, and their children and grandchildren, made a $1 million investment to support the Pirates Unite Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence.
“We are so appreciative of the Rogers Family for their continued investment in ECU athletics,” Gilbert said in a statement. “The Rogers Family Performance Center is a terrific addition to our athletics footprint that complements and greatly enhances the experience for our student-athletes. The weight room was a vital project because of how many student-athletes will be affected by the facility.”
The building allows for more scheduling freedom with in-season team and individual practices along with offseason workouts.
The facility is highlighted by 10 Olympic lifting platforms, rows of dumbbells as well as a cardio area with stair climbers, ellipticals and treadmills. An additional 1,000 square feet is utilized for maintenance, rehabilitation and other workouts.
LeClair Classic under way
The Pirates began the 20th annual LeClair Classic on Friday with a game against Indiana.
The three-day, four-team tournament includes ECU, Indiana (4-4), Georgetown (6-2) and Long Beach State (4-3).
Two games will be played each day this weekend. Georgetown and Long Beach State opened play with the first game on Friday, followed by the Pirates and Indiana.
ECU will play in the second game each day. The Pirates are scheduled to host Long Beach State at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, followed by a 3:30 p.m. first pitch on Sunday against Georgetown. All game times are subject to change based on game length and weather.
Georgetown and Indiana are set to play at noon on Saturday, while Indiana and Long Beach State will play at 11 a.m. on Sunday.
The Pirates (5-2) have never lost the Classic, and they entered the third weekend of the season having won all five of their weekend games so far.
Women earn 3 seed
The Pirates women’s basketball team landed the No. 3 seed in the American Athletic Conference tournament and earned a bye through the first round.
ECU (20-9, 11-5) finished just behind No. 2 Memphis (19-9, 11-4) due to percentage points after the Tigers defeated Tulane on Wednesday in the final game of the regular season.
The Pirates finished with their first 20-win season since 2014-15 and will play at 9 p.m. on Tuesday against the winner of No. 6 Tulane (17-12) and No. 11 seeded Cincinnati (9-20).
PCC’s Huggins named POY
Pitt Community College men’s basketball player Avery Huggins was named the 2023 Region 10 DII player of the year.
The sophomore is averaging 20.1 points per game and has surpassed 600 career points and 600 rebounds. Huggins is averaging 12.1 rebounds per game, along with 3.1 assists and 4.2 blocks. He leads the team in all four categories.
The Bulldogs (17-13) played Fayetteville Tech late Friday night in the second round of the DII Region 10 tournament hosted by Cape Fear Community College. The tournament continues with Saturday’s semifinals and Sunday’s championship game.
Pitt baseball plays 4
The Bulldogs (9-2) will play a pair of doubleheaders this weekend against Louisburg College.
Pitt will play at Louisburg College on Saturday, with game times set for 1 and 4 p.m. The series returns to Winterville on Sunday where the Bulldogs will host a 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. doubleheader against the Hurricanes.
The Bulldogs are coming off a series win over Brunswick Community College over the weekend where they won two of three games. The team’s Wednesday game at Camp Community College was canceled, so this weekend will mark the first game for PCC in six days.
Freshman Mike Venditti leads the Bulldogs in batting with a .414 average, while sophomore outfielder Hunter Zents is batting .407. Ryker Galaska has a team-high 15 RBIs with five home runs.
The Bulldogs have a pair of left-handed freshman pitchers that are racking up strikeouts, as Will Gervase has 21 strikeouts over 13.1 innings. Gervase owns a 2-0 record in three starts. Also, freshman reliever Mason Howell is 2-0 with 15 strikeouts over 10.2 innings.