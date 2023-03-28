...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING
TO 10 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 10 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
College Roundup
College roundup: PCC baseball splits weekend doubleheader
The Pitt Community College baseball team split a high-scoring doubleheader on Saturday against Bryant & Stratton College (Va.), winning the first game, 14-3, in five innings before dropping the second game 16-8 in eight innings.
Ryker Galaska, Will Walker and Hunter Zents each homered for the Bulldogs (18-6) in the first game, while Martin Zelenka went 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs.
Alex Anderson earned the win and went all five innings while allowing four hits and three runs with seven strikeouts.
PCC looked poised to sweep the doubleheader but the Bulldogs couldn’t hold a late lead. Bryant & Stratton scored 13 runs in the seventh and eighth innings to swipe the road win and salvage a split.
JJ Rivera, Caleb May and Landon Howard each hit home runs for PCC. Rivera went 4-for-5 with four RBIs.
The Bulldogs play at Richard Bland in a three-game weekend series starting Saturday.
ECU footballEast Carolina held its first football scrimmage of the spring season on Saturday.
Sophomore quarterback Mason Garcia started seven drives and led a pair of touchdown drives that ended in rushing scores. He completed 9-of-17 passes for 77 yards. Junior Alex Flinn was 17-of-21 passing for 152 yards. Flinn’s final series was an 18-play, 99-yard drive that resulted in a 25-yard field goal by junior Owen Daffer.
Freshman quarterback Raheim Jeter, who was part of the 2023 recruiting class, went 1-for-4 for eight yards.
The Pirates rushed for 200 yards on 43 attempts, led by Kamarro Edmonds’ 57 yards. Freshman Javoius Bond rushed for 48 yards on nine carries with a score, while sophomores Marlon Gunn Jr. (four carries) and Joseph McKay (seven carries) added 44 and 30 yards, respectively. Graduate transfer Gerald Green rushed eight times for 19 yards and a score.
Senior receiver Jaylen Johnson caught two passes for 38 yards, with junior tight end Shane Calhoun adding 37 yards on four receptions.
On defense, the Pirates had four sacks. Graduate transfer BJ Davis recorded a 10-yard sack, and senior Jack Powers recovered a fumble on a failed handoff exchange, while freshman Jamari Young forced and recovered another fumble.
ECU’s special teams unit connected on all three field goal attempts and drilled four PATs for a combined 13 points in the contest. Sophomore Andrew Conrad was good from 40 and 25 yards and a PAT, while Daffer connected on a 25-yard field goal. Sophomore Laith Marjan (two) and sophomore Carson Smith (one) added PATs.
ECU baseballPirates’ junior Josh Grosz was named the American Athletic Conference pitcher of the week.
The honor is the first for Grosz, and it marks consecutive weeks that ECU has earned the award (Trey Yesavage on March 20).
Grosz tossed the first complete-game shutout for East Carolina since 2021 in Sunday’s 5-0 victory over George Mason. The win clinched the Pirates’ fourth weekend series sweep of the season. Grosz logged a career-long eight innings with five strikeouts.
Grosz lowered his season ERA to an AAC-best 1.82 and is holding opposing hitters to a .149 batting average.
ECU softballThe Pirates will be back in action for a midweek game against North Carolina.
ECU will face the Tar Heels at 8 p.m. on Wednesday in Chapel Hill. ECU is coming off losing three road games at South Florida over the weekend.
The Pirates fell to 21-12 and 0-3 in the AAC.
ECU women’s golf
The Pirates finish a three-day tournament today in Pawleys Island, S.C.
ECU competed at the Golfweek/AGT Intercollegiate which began on Monday. The three-day, 54-hole tournament is held at the par-71, 6,003-yard Caledonia Golf and Fish Club.
Also competing is UNC Asheville, Morehead State, Florida Gulf Coast, Western Illinois, North Dakota State, James Madison, Ohio, Gardner-Webb, St. Thomas, Illinois-Chicago, Marshall, Coastal Carolina, Evansville, Akron, Morehead State and Northern Colorado.