The Pitt Community College baseball team split a high-scoring doubleheader on Saturday against Bryant & Stratton College (Va.), winning the first game, 14-3, in five innings before dropping the second game 16-8 in eight innings.

Ryker Galaska, Will Walker and Hunter Zents each homered for the Bulldogs (18-6) in the first game, while Martin Zelenka went 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs.