The Pitt Community College basketball team earned a home win on Sunday after suffering a loss on the road on Saturday, splitting a pair of weekend conference games.
The Bulldogs defeated Wake Tech, 64-53, on Sunday in Winterville. On Saturday, PCC fell to Catawba Valley, 85-75.
Avery Huggins had a pair of double-doubles for the Bulldogs. He had a game-high 21 points with 15 rebounds in the win over Wake, which followed a 28-point, 13-rebound effort in Saturday’s loss.
Phillip Martin and Patrick McLaughlin each scored 15 points for the Bulldogs on Saturday. Martin made a pair of 3-pointers in what was an otherwise tough shooting performance from the perimeter as PCC went 3-of-15.
The Bulldogs had a bounce-back performance the following day. Huggins was the only PCC player to finish in double figures in the win, as defense turned in a strong performance against Wake. The Bulldogs held their opponent to 27-percent shooting and forced 23 turnovers. PCC committed just six turnovers in a clean game.
PCC hosts Louisburg College at 7 p.m. today, then plays road games at Southwest Virginia and Patrick & Henry Community College on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
Joyner earns AAC honor
ECU freshman women’s basketball player Amiya Joyner was named the American Athletic Conference’s freshman of the week, the league announced Monday. Also, teammate Danae McNeal landed on the conference’s weekly honor roll.
Joyner’s honor is the fourth this season. She averaged 17 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.5 assists in wins against Cincinnati and Wichita State. Joyner scored 18 points with 10 rebounds against the Bearcats, then scored 16 points with five rebounds in Saturday’s win at Wichita State.
The Pirates’ freshman is the first player in program history to earn at least four weekly awards in a career, with her latest honor moving into first place and past Taniyah Thompson and LaCoya Terry who each had three.
Baseball ranked No. 24
The ECU baseball team found itself at No. 24 in Baseball America’s preseason top 25 poll. LSU was the preseason No. 1, followed by Tennessee, Florida, Stanford and Louisville in the top five.
This is the third time the Pirates showed up in a national poll, following a No. 11 ranking by D1Baseball and No. 20 by Collegiate Baseball. ECU was also the unanimous favorite in the AAC preseason coaches’ poll.
Senior pitcher Carter Spivey was selected as the AAC preseason pitcher of the year and was joined on the league’s preseason all-conference team by sophomore outfielder Jacob Jenkins-Cowart.
The Pirates open the 2023 season on Feb. 17, the start of a three-game home series against George Washington at Clark-LeClair Stadium.
Track and field soars
The ECU track & field team set 31 personal- or season-best marks, while eight athletes and one relay team found their way into the record books with top-10 performances in program history when the Pirates competed on Friday and Saturday at the Hokie Invitational at Virginia Tech.
On the women’s side, Elizabeth Taylor, Jasmine Jenkins, and Tereza Babicka all registered top-10 performances. For the men, Austin Mathews, Conner O’Shea, Alex Sawyer, Jared Harrell, Zach Wadas and a relay team of Cooper Kleckner, Coleman Ferrell, Alex Sawyer and Henry Lyon also had top-10 all-time finishes.
Babicka put up the third-best pentathlon result in program history in her debut at the collegiate level with 3,582 points.
Mathews and O’Shea ran the fourth- and 10th-fastest 5,000-meter times, clocking in at 14:50.64 and 15:04.37, respectively. Sawyer ran the seventh-fastest mile in 4:11.43. The relay team’s time of 10:05.09 ranks sixth in school history.
The Pirates return to action on Feb. 3 and 4 at the Doc Hale Virginia Tech meet and the JDL Camel City invite.
ECU swimming sweeps
The ECU women’s swimming and diving team completed a Saturday meet sweep of Georgia Southern (196-104) and North Florida (219-75). The Pirates closed out the regular season with an 8-3 overall record.
“Great team wins today,” ECU coach Matt Jabs said. “We have been building momentum throughout the season and now will turn our total focus to the American Athletic Conference Championships.”
The week-long AAC championship meet begins on Feb. 13 in Dallas.
ECU set four pool records and claimed 14 of 16 events against Georgia Southern while sweeping North Florida in all 16 events.
Polina Rukosuev set the 500 (5:02.54) and 1000 (10:17.96) freestyle marks, while Brynna Wolfe posted the top time in the 200 backstroke (2:03.37). The 400 medley relay team of Wolfe, Caitlin Reynera, Sara Kalawaska and Emilee Hamblin set a pool record time of 3:51.61.
Senior Anna Otto won the 3-meter dive with a score of 280.20 and qualified for the NCAA Zones, which will be held March 3-5 in Knoxville, Tenn.
ECU tennis wins
The Pirates won their home opener with a 5-2 victory over N.C. Central on Saturday.
Ines Bachir and Alisha Hussain earned a doubles win for ECU (1-1) before Kim Auerswald and Laura Becker clinched the doubles point with a 7-6 (7) victory.
In singles action, Martina Muzzolon, Alisha Hussain and Joan Madi picked up straight-set wins while Bachir fought to a 5-7, 6-4 (10-8) win to help clinch the match for the Pirates.