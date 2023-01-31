...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/2 NM or less.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until noon EST today.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
Weather Alert
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility..
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
PCC’s Avery Huggins pulls for for a jump shot in a game earlier this season. Huggins logged a pair of double-double performances in two road wins.
The Pitt Community College men’s basketball team is riding a season-high four-game winning streak after picking up a pair of wins over the weekend.
The Bulldogs defeated Southwest Virginia, 120-84, on Saturday, then picked up a narrow 67-66 win over Patrick & Henry Community College on Sunday.
Avery Huggins turned in a monster performance for the Bulldogs in the high-scoring win against Southwest Virginia. The Bulldogs sophomore recorded a double-double with a team-high 28 points and 19 rebounds. Huggins was one of seven PCC players to score in double figures.
Each of the five starters scored at least 10 points, while reserve players Amir Ross (11 points) and Jalen Hines (10) contributed off the bench. DyShun Smith (18 points) and Patrick McLaughlin (15) were dialed-in from deep and the pair combined for nine made 3-pointers.
The Bulldogs found themselves in a defensive battle one day later.
Against Patrick & Henry on Sunday, the Bulldogs rallied from a 42-36 halftime deficit to nab a one-point victory. Three PCC players scored in double figures, with Huggins’ double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds leading the way.
Huggins also added seven blocks. Philip Martin scored 14 points and added six assists, while McLaughlin poured in 13 points behind a 7-for-7 effort at the foul line.
Pitt (13-7) has a busy week ahead. The Bulldogs are set to play four road games, beginning with a 7 p.m. start on Wednesday at Johnston Community College. The Bulldogs also play road games on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.
ECU women’s tennis
The East Carolina women’s tennis team went 1-1 on Saturday during a triangular in Lynchburg, Va.
The Pirates lost to host Liberty, 4-2, to open the day, before defeating Longwood, 4-1.
ECU improved to 2-2 and reached the halfway point to last season’s win total of four.
ECU won the doubles point against Liberty but dropped four of the six singles matches as the host Flames picked up the win. The Pirates fared better against Longwood as they captured the doubles point and went on to win three of the six singles matchups to seal the victory.
The Pirates are back on the court for a matchup against Georgetown on Feb. 4 in a neutral site match in Rocky Mount.