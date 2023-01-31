PCC vs. LCC

PCC’s Avery Huggins pulls for for a jump shot in a game earlier this season. Huggins logged a pair of double-double performances in two road wins.

 Scott Davis/The Daily Reflector

The Pitt Community College men’s basketball team is riding a season-high four-game winning streak after picking up a pair of wins over the weekend.

The Bulldogs defeated Southwest Virginia, 120-84, on Saturday, then picked up a narrow 67-66 win over Patrick & Henry Community College on Sunday.