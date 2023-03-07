PCC vs. LCC

PCC’s Patrick McLaughlin runs the point against LCC defense earlier this season. The Bulldogs will play in a play-in game on Saturday for a berth in the national postseason tournament.

 Scott Davis/The Daily Reflector

The Pitt Community College basketball team saw its winning run at the Region 10 DII tournament halted on Sunday in an 85-71 loss to Davidson-Davie in the tourney title game.

The loss came after victories over Fayetteville Tech in overtime and Lenoir in the opening two rounds Friday and Saturday.