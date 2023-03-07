The Pitt Community College basketball team saw its winning run at the Region 10 DII tournament halted on Sunday in an 85-71 loss to Davidson-Davie in the tourney title game.
The loss came after victories over Fayetteville Tech in overtime and Lenoir in the opening two rounds Friday and Saturday.
The run was enough to earn the Bulldogs (19-14) a play-in game on Saturday for a berth in the upcoming Division II NJCAA South Atlantic District B Championship. PCC tips off against Florida Gateway College at 2 in Lake City, Fla.
Jaquan Mosely led PCC with 23 points in Sunday’s setback against Davidson-Davie, and Avery Huggins pitched in 20 points in the game.
Huggins lit up Lenoir for 25 points and an off-the-charts 22 rebounds, while Patrick McLaughlin added 17, Mosely 14 and Jalen Hines had a 12-point, 13-rebound double-double in the win. Against Fayetteville Tech, Huggins went off for 31 points and eight blocked shots, while Phillip Martin ran up 22 points, Hines 13 and McLaughlin 11.
PCC baseball
Bulldog baseball improved to 11-4 last weekend after going 2-2 in a four-game home-and-home series against Louisburg.
PCC opened the series with a 5-3 road loss before rebounding with a tight 3-2 win on Saturday. At PCC on Sunday, the Bulldogs suffered a 10-0 loss in the twinbill opener before claiming a 5-3 win to cap the series.
Pitt’s Saturday victory was made possible by a sixth-inning run that broke a 2-2 tie. Ryker Galaska and Archie Herring hit solo home runs and Will Walker doubled in the win.
In Sunday’s victory, PCC scored three times in the bottom of the fifth inning to overturn a 3-1 deficit, then added an insurance run in the sixth. JJ Rivera (2-4), Evan Wyrick (2 runs scored) and Herring (RBI) doubled and Caleb May (2-3) drove in a pair.
PCC played at Camp Community College on Tuesday afternoon.
ECU lacrosse
The Pirates women’s lacrosse squad recorded a pair of blowout road wins in South Carolina over the weekend, 18-5 at Furman on Friday and 15-4 at Wofford on Sunday.
The Pirates ran their record to 6-1 in the process and will look for win No. 7, once again on the road, this Sunday at Elon.
For her solid play last week, ECU’s Frances Kimel was named midfielder of the week by the American Athletic Conference on Monday. Brynn Knight and Leah Bestany earned weekly honor roll recognitions.
Kimel, who had been on the league’s honor roll the past three weeks had three goals and three assists in the team’s win over Furman before adding a pair of goals and four assists against Wofford. Kimel currently leads the AAC in assists and ranks third in goals.
ECU softball
The Pirates finished 3-2 over the weekend at home in the Pirate Invitational, notching two wins against Monmouth (2-1 and 1-0) and Saint Joseph’s (5-4) and dropping both contests against Maryland (5-0 and 12-2).
That improved ECU’s record to 16-5 in advance of another home tourney this week. The Purple-Gold Invitational will include ECU two clashes each against UMass and Norfolk State on Saturday and Sunday.
Pitcher Jordan Hatch ran her record to 6-2 this season after striking out six and yielding six hits in the opener against Monmouth, and Joie Fittante had both RBIs and then the lone RBI in the bottom of the first inning in Saturday’s win. Hatch got her seventh win, striking out eight, walking one and scattering four hits.
The win over St. Joe’s was a wild one. ECU scored the first three runs of the game in the bottom of the sixth before the Hawks played four in the top of the seventh to take the lead, but the Pirates grabbed the win with two tallies in the bottom of the seventh. Anna Sawyer, Jocelyn Alonso and Taylor Edwards (2 RBIs) hit doubles in the win.