The Pitt Community College baseball team shook off a midweek loss last week and went right back to winning, claiming the first two games of a series at Southeastern Community College-Whiteville in a Friday doubleheader.
The Bulldogs (27-6, 22-6) chalked up victories of 11-10 and 14-5 to take the series. Results from Saturday’s scheduled finale were not available.
In the opener, PCC battled out of an early 5-1 hole and then a 7-5 disadvantage to take a slim 10-8 lead into the ninth inning, when the Bulldogs added one more run they would need to offset two more from Southeastern in the final half-inning.
Houston Koon (3-6, 2B), Ryker Galaska and Shea Ward (2-3, 2B, 3 RBIs) all hit home runs in the win. Caleb May was 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI, Will Walkers doubled twice, Shane Nolan doubled and drove in two and Robbie O’Neal was 2-for-5.
Will Atkins, one of four pitchers used, got the win in relief.
In the second game, Pitt wasted no time in grabbing a 6-0 lead in the first inning and an 8-1 edge after two en route to a rout.
That set the stage for undefeated starter Austin Pickell to run his record to 8-0. He struck out 11 and allowed five runs on two hits.
Koon (RBI), May (two RBIs), Ward (RBI), Galaska (two RBIs), and Caleb Smallwood (two RBIs) all hit doubles for PCC, while Robert Buckley went deep and drove in two in the win.
Bulldog softball wins
The PCC softball team posted identical 21-2 victories last week at Wake Tech to improve to 25-7 and 14-4 in league play.
Pitt piled up 23 hits in the opener while Shawna Williams and Amaya Cerutti divided the duties in the circle.
Maggie Craig homered, doubled and drove in four as part of her 3-for-4 day, while Lexi Phillips roped two doubles and drove in four, Mallory Dawson doubled and drove in a pair as part of her perfect 5-for-5 day and Emily Oliver doubled and drove in two in a 3-for-5 effort. Alexis Phillips (2-5) tripled and drove in a run, while Abby Carpenter was 4-for-5 with three RBIs.
In the second game, Summer Campbell (3-5) belted two home runs and had five RBIs, Lindsey Curlings (3-5) doubled, drove in one and scored three times, Dawson (2-3) drove in two, Carpenter (4-5) homered, doubled and drove in two, Oliver (3-4) homered, doubled and drove in four and Macy Moret hit a three-run home run. Also, Lexi Phillips (two RBIs), Williams and Emma Fisher added doubles.
Curlings and LeAnn Pittman divided the pitching duties.
Worrell honored
East Carolina senior outfield Bryson Worrell was named the American Athletic Conference player of the week on Monday, while fellow classmate Jake Kuchmaner was selected to the weekly honor roll.
Worrell, who helped the Pirates to a 4-0 week, batted .438 (7-for-16) with a pair of home runs, five RBIs and four runs. He registered at least two hits in the series sweep at UCF and reached base 10 times on the week.
On Thursday, he tallied three hits, hit a home run and scored twice. The Sims native followed that with a 2-for-4 performance Friday, including hitting his fifth home run of the season with two more RBIs.
He closed the series collecting two more hits, which included his second triple of the season.
Kuchmaner earned his first honor roll selection of the season (second career) after tossing 5.1 scoreless frames in the Pirates’ series clinching win over the Knights on Friday.
Track claims 6 titles
ECU track won six combined events at two meets and set four program top-10 times and marks at the Gamecock Invitational in Columbia, S.C. and Trojan Relays at the University of Mount Olive.
Winners for ECU included: Lindsay Yentz, steeplechase – 11:01.54; Naadiya Faison, shot put – 15.06m; Rebekah Bergquist, discus – 51.59m; Ansley Frady, javelin – 41.69m; Logan Carroll, discus – 51.66m; Blake Mathews, javelin – 52.91m.
Yentz’s time was the third-best in ECU records, while Faison’s throw was fourth, Jenna Strange’s steeplechase time of 11:17.13 was eighth and Bergquist’s throw also was eighth.
ECU closes out the regular season next weekend at the USC Open at South Carolina.