ECU vs. Mercer Lacrosse

ECU’s Alexandra Giacolone (27) races upfield as Mercer’s Erin Degnan gives chase on March 25. Giacolone was named to the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association all-region team on Wednesday.

 Scott Davis/The Daily Reflector

East Carolina women’s lacrosse standouts Frances Kimel and Alexandra Giacolone were named to the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association second-team All-Region team for the South Region on Wednesday.

They were part of a group of 128 student-athletes across four regions and are now eligible for All-American recognition to be announced on May 25.