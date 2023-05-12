East Carolina women’s lacrosse standouts Frances Kimel and Alexandra Giacolone were named to the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association second-team All-Region team for the South Region on Wednesday.
They were part of a group of 128 student-athletes across four regions and are now eligible for All-American recognition to be announced on May 25.
Kimel and Giacolone had record-breaking seasons for the Pirates this season while guiding the team to the program’s first 10-win season.
Kimel, a senior from Durham, broke program records for single-season points and goals at 71 and 42, respectively, while narrowly missing her own program record with 29 assists on the season. She also led the team with five game-winning goals, scoring the game-winner in half of the team’s victories.
The attacker also broke the program’s career points record at 174 points. Kimel is slated to return for a fifth season in 2024.
Giacolone, a junior from Manorville, N.Y., led the ECU defense while breaking her own record for caused turnovers in a single season with 25 while also breaking the career record with 69 caused turnovers and counting.
Giacolone also broke the single-season ground balls record with 46 en route to breaking the program’s career record in the category at 112 and counting.
ECU track & field
The East Carolina track & field team began competition at the 2023 American Athletic Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships on Friday and will compete through Sunday at the USF Track & Field Stadium in Tampa, Fla.
Parts of the meet are available for streaming on ESPN+ and live results will be available from Half-Mile Timing.
On the men’s side for ECU, Jared Harrell will look to defend his long jump title from the indoor championships while Royal Burris will aim to avenge his narrow defeat in the 200m indoors.
For the women, Melicia Mouzzon will run the 100m while Naadiya Faison will battle to build on her all-conference finish in the indoor shot put. Faison has been on a tear in the outdoor season and will look to continue that on the heels of throwing a career best.
“We have set many goals for the weekend,” director of track and field Curt Kraft said. “We feel as a staff that both teams are ready to compete at a high level. I told our teams at our team meeting (last) Sunday that they have to trust the process. They have worked extremely hard all year long to peak at this meet. If they perform like we know they can, we will have lots to be proud of. We have had a great season up to this point, and there is no reason to believe that will not continue through this weekend. At the end of the day, if you want to be the best, you have to beat the best.”
ECU Entries are as follows: Men — 100m: Burris, Cameron Moore; 200m: Burris; 400m: Zach Ray; 800m: Coleman Ferrell; 1500m: Alex Sawyer, Chase Osborne, J. Henry Lyon; 5000m: Osborne, Colin McCauley, Lyon, Nick Willer; 10,000m: McCauley; 400H: Asa Simmons; 3000m Steeple: Willer; High Jump: Starrett Vesper; Pole Vault: Vesper; Long Jump: Harrell, Nate Williams; Triple Jump: Harrell, Williams; Shot Put: Logan Carroll; Discus: Carroll; Hammer: Brock Lasure; Javelin: Vesper; Decathlon: Vespr. Women — 100m: Mouzzon, Rosalynd Hollingsworth, Makhia Jarrett, Naturi Robinson; 200m: Mouzzon, Jarrett; 400m: Nyah Gore, L’Nya Carpenter; 800m: Lily Schlossberg; 1500m: Schlossberg; 5000m: Alyssa Zack, Jenna Strange, Hayley Whoolery, Lindsay Yentz; 10,000m: Alyssa Zack; 100H: Sydni McMillan; 3000m: Lindsay Yentz, Jenna Strange; High Jump: Molly Stecker; Pole Vault: Rileigh Cardin; Long Jump: Elizabeth Taylor, Skyler Harrelson, Carpenter, Stephanie Robson; Triple Jump: Carpenter, Taylor, Robson; Shot Put: Faison; Discus: Rebekah Bergquist, Sashoy Benbow; Hammer: Jasmine Jenkins, Grace Wills, Nyah Edwards, A’riana Crumpler, Tytionna Spates; Javelin: Ansley Frady, Bergquist, Lindsey Bayes; Heptathlon: Tereza Babicka.
Softball ousted
South Florida plated two runs in the first inning of Thursday’s American Athletic Conference softball tournament opener, and the Bulls kept on charging to a 7-0 win over ECU, ending the Pirates’ season with a 27-28 record.
The Pirates managed just a pair of hits in the game from Taudrea Sinnie and Jocelyn Alonso.
Gabriella Nori went the distance for the Bulls, striking out six.