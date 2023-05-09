A pair of former East Carolina football standouts joined a growing group of ex-teammates by finalizing deals with NFL teams over the weekend.
Speedy running back Keaton Mitchell, who was announced to have signed with the Baltimore Ravens following the NFL draft, inked an official deal with the team while former Pirate tight end Ryan Jones came to terms with the New York Giants over the weekend.
Both signed undrafted free agent deals after no Pirates heard the names called during this year’s draft.
Jones, a former transfer, earned two letters with the Pirates and became a mainstay target in the ECU passing game. He caught 78 career passes for 855 yards and nine touchdowns in his two seasons in Greenville.
Jones previously played on the defensive side of the ball at Oklahoma.
Mitchell was a three-year letter winner and a two-time all-American Athletic Conference first team selection before opting to leave a year early to pursue the draft.
Additional rookie free agent announcements which involve former Pirates will be released once officially confirmed by their respective NFL teams.
Baseball plays tonightDue to inclement weather in Tuesday’s forecast, East Carolina’s non-conference baseball game at Old Dominion was moved to Wednesday at Bud Matheny Ballpark.
First pitch is slated for 3 p.m., and the game will steam live on ESPN+.
The Pirates and Monarchs were originally scheduled to face off at Harbor Park, home of the Triple A Norfolk Tides, on Tuesday.
ECU returns home for an AAC series with Memphis this weekend.
ECU pitcher laudedEast Carolina sophomore pitcher Wyatt Lunsford-Shenkman was named the American pitcher of the week for the first time in his career on Monday.
The weekly honor is the seventh by a Pirate position player or pitcher this season.
Lunsford-Shenkman threw six perfect innings with three strikeouts during the week, including retiring all three batters he faced in the ninth inning against North Carolina Tuesday before a long outing on Sunday in the series finale at Cincinnati. There, he went a career-long five innings and struck out three as East Carolina completed the season series sweep of the Bearcats with a 6-5 win in 10 innings.
Lunsford-Shenkman leads the club in appearances (21) and earned run average (2.19) while opposing batters are hitting just .201 against him.
Junior catcher Justin Wilcoxen was also recognized on the AAC Honor Roll after hitting .500 (7-for-14) with four runs scored, seven RBIs, a double and a home run last week.