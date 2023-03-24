East Carolina football coach Mike Houston announced on Thursday that tight end Desirrio Riles signed a national letter of intent with the Pirates, pushing the 2023 signing class to 28 members.
The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Riles is a two-sport athlete from Jacksonville, Fla., who attended University Christian High School.
Riles helped his team to a 37-12 overall record in five seasons while playing in 50 career games primarily as a quarterback and lead rusher.
Hinton donation
The Henry and Hank Hinton families made a Leadership Gift to the Pirates Unite Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence, according to an ECU release on Thursday. The investment will directly impact multiple facility projects.
Pirates Unite is a $60 million fundraising campaign that was initiated to create an opportunity for donors to partner and invest with ECU Athletics and the Pirate Club. Nearly $16 million has been raised in the first nine months of the campaign.
The Hintons own Inner Banks Media, which owns and operates six FM radio stations in Eastern North Carolina along with some affiliated companies and commercial real estate holdings. The six stations owned by Inner Banks Media cover Greenville, Goldsboro, Wilson, Rocky Mount, New Bern, Morehead City, Jacksonville and surrounding areas.
The Pirates Unite Campaign comprises of several facility projects and renovations for the athletics department, including a newly constructed swimming locker room in Minges Natatorium, a multipurpose indoor practice facility which includes a full-length football field to be used by all sports programs, the Williams-Harvey Team Sports Building expansion to enhance the overall footprint for Olympic sports, renovations to the lower bowl of Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum including additional premium seating options and a hospitality space, expansion of the current baseball footprint including an enlarged locker room and team space with a designated area for premium seating, and a sport programs restricted fund and athletics excellence fund to emphasize sport-specific giving and designated support in areas of priority.
ECU Intercollegiate
After play was suspended on Monday night, the East Carolina men’s golf team posted a second-round score of 289 (1-over) on Tuesday and a shot a final-round 293 to claim the ECU Intercollegiate presented by Dogwood Bank played at Brook Valley Country Club.
Freshman Lucas Augustsson posted a 54-hole score of 213 (3 under) to claim top individual honors.
“Very proud of the team and Lucas for winning the home tournament at Brook Valley,” ECU coach Kevin Williams said. “As it always does, the golf course played very tough and our guys battled hard down the stretch to win the trophy. Winning a college tournament as a freshman is very impressive and we are happy for Lucas to see all his hard work pay off.”
Augustsson carded rounds of 76, 69 and 68, claiming medalist honors for the first time in his career. He was the lone player in a field of 96 golfers to shoot two sub-par rounds of 70, and his final round 68 consisted of an eagle (No. 2), five birdies, nine pars and three bogeys.
In the team portion, ECU (882) won the event by two strokes over Francis Marion (884). James Madison (885) took third while Barton (888) and Temple (895) took fourth and fifth place.
AD on committee
East Carolina University director of athletics Jon Gilbert was named to the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee, according to announcement earlier this week.
The committee provides administrative oversight of the Division I Baseball Championship, including the College World Series. His term of service begins on Sept. 1 and continues through 2027.
Gilbert, who was named AD at ECU in 2018, has worked with successful baseball programs at Alabama, Southern Miss and East Carolina. During his tenure, the three programs have appeared in three College World Series, five super regionals, 19 NCAA regionals, won seven combined regular season titles and nine tournament crowns.
The NCAA Division I Baseball Committee is responsible for selecting, seeding and bracketing the entire 64-team tournament field, which currently includes the automatic qualification of 30 conference champions with the remainder of the field selected as at-large choices by the committee.
School and conference administrators receive nominations by their conference and represent a cross section of the Division I membership to earn selection to the committee.