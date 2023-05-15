ECU Track Mouzzon

East Carolina sprinter Melicia Mouzzon, left, set new ECU standards during the weekend’s American Athletic Conference outdoors championships.

 Contributed/ECU Media Relations

The East Carolina track & field team wrapped up the American Athletic Conference Outdoor Championships on Sunday, as multiple lightning delays over the weekend made for long days at the track.

Royal Burris and Melicia Mouzzon set new program records and each had top-three finishes, while freshman Jared Harrell dazzled all weekend.