The East Carolina track & field team wrapped up the American Athletic Conference Outdoor Championships on Sunday, as multiple lightning delays over the weekend made for long days at the track.
Royal Burris and Melicia Mouzzon set new program records and each had top-three finishes, while freshman Jared Harrell dazzled all weekend.
Burris finished second in both the 100- and 200-meter runs, while Mouzzon took third in the 100. Burris was also a part of the bronze-medal winning 4x100 relay team.
Harrell took home co-Freshman of the Year honors, completing the 2023 sweep after winning the award indoors as well. Harrell defended his AAC long jump crown from the indoor season with a leap of 7.45 meters (24-5.5), topping a stout field on his first jump of the finals. Harrell’s jump also moved him to seventh in program history in the outdoor event.
Mouzzon shattered her own program record in the 100 with a time of 11.21 seconds. The junior continued with a personal record of 23.38 seconds in the 200, good for second in ECU history.
Burris narrowly missed the program record in the 100, as he finished in 10.11 seconds, but the junior did find his way atop the record books as his time of 20.20 in the 200 topped Eugene McNeil’s ECU record from 1988 by 0.15 seconds.
Harrell found himself on the podium late on Sunday in the 4x100. He also added a fourth-place effort in the triple jump and a seventh-place effort as a part of the 4x400 team. All of those points added up to a tie with Memphis’ Will Dibo for the Freshman of the Year award.
ECU footballThree former East Carolina University football players in quarterback Holton Ahlers (Seattle Seahawks), wide receiver C.J. Johnson (Seattle Seahawks) and wide receiver Isaiah Winstead (San Francisco 49ers) officially signed free agent contracts according to each National Football League organization.
The trio joins tight end Ryan Jones (New York Giants) and running back Keaton Mitchell (Baltimore Ravens) as free agent signees.