The Pitt Community College baseball team swept a doubleheader on Sunday against Richard Bland College, bouncing back to win the series after being no-hit in the series opener on Friday.
PCC won, 10-5, in Sunday’s first game, then rolled up a 12-4 win in Game 2 for consecutive victories.
Two Richard Bland pitchers combined to no-hit the Bulldogs on Friday. Matthew Boyd got the win and allowed no hits and no runs over 5.1 innings with eight strikeouts. Reliever Gavin Riley threw the final 1.2 innings and struck out the final two batters of the seven-inning win.
The Bulldogs (20-7) continue their road trip with four more road games this week. First up is a 2 p.m. first pitch on Wednesday against Lenoir Community College. PCC then travels to Brunswick Community College for a doubleheader on Friday and the series finale on Saturday.
ECU women’s lacrosse
The Pirates held American Athletic Conference opponent Vanderbilt to two goals in the second half of Saturday’s 15-10 win. ECU improved to 2-0 in conference play and ended a two-game losing streak with the home victory.
Camryn Pennypacker and Sophia LoCicero led the Pirates with four goals apiece, while goalkeeper Brynn Knight made 11 saves on 21 shots on goal.
ECU (9-3, 2-0 AAC) matched the most wins in program history with the victory and used a 7-2 run in the third quarter to break open the game. The score was tied at 4-4 at halftime before the Pirates pulled away.
The Pirates will play Cincinnati at noon on Saturday before hosting North Carolina on April 11 to conclude this five-game homestand.
ECU claims Carson
The Pirates men’s and women’s track & field teams placed first at the ninth annual Bill Carson Invitational on Friday and Saturday at the Bate Foundation Track & Field Facility. The Pirates combined to win 24 of 40 events contested on the weekend, highlighted by a handful of individual efforts which placed athletes in the top 10 in program history in their events.
The highlight of Friday’s competition was Jasmine Jenkins’ dominant win in the hammer throw as she became just the fourth ECU woman ever to throw over 60 meters in the event. Jenkins went on to win the event by nearly six meters. Rebekah Bergquist joined Jenkins in victory on Friday with her win in the discus.
On Saturday, Austin Mathews won the 3,000-meter steeple in 9:23.24, good enough for sixth in program history, while Lindsay Yentz moved closer to second on the all-time list and raced to a 10:57.70 win. With that performance, Yentz became just the third ECU woman under 11 minutes in the event.
The Pirates also found success in the men’s and women’s triple jump as L’Nya Carpenter vaulted herself well into the record books at fourth on the all-time ECU list with her victorious 12.69-meter leap, while freshman sensation Jared Harrell inched past his PR at 15.09 meters, solidifying his position at 10th in ECU history.
In total, the Pirates managed over 20 personal, collegiate or season bests on the weekend en route to a whopping 280 points for the women and 180 for the men. The ECU women won the meet by nearly 150 points, more than doubling up their closest competition.
On the men’s side, App State finished in second with 168 points, followed by Mount Olive (126), UNC Wilmington (114) and The Citadel (76).
The women had the same order of finish. Following ECU was App State (130.5), Mount Olive (130.5), UNCW (95.5) and The Citadel (40.5).
ECU softball
The Pirates struggled over the weekend and lost all three games against Central Florida.
ECU (22-16, 0-6 AAC) dropped Sunday’s finale, 9-2, as the Knights finished off the sweep. ECU has not yet won a conference game through two series.
Logan Sutton collected two hits to lead the Pirates on Sunday. The Pirates scored two runs in the third inning as Mackenzie Kila’s RBI double knocked home Kylee Schojan for the Pirates’ first run of the three-game series. Kila then scored on a UCF error to cut their deficit to 7-2 going into the fourth inning.
Addy Bullis (13-6) took the loss after giving up seven runs and six hits, while Grace Jewell (7-4) surrendered just one hit and tossed three strikeouts for the win.
ECU was shut out in an 8-0 loss on Friday and a 4-0 loss on Saturday.
The Pirates play at Houston with a three-game set beginning on Thursday.
ECU men’s golf
The Pirates shot a season-best round of 277 (11 under par), coming from behind to win the 2023 Cutter Creek Intercollegiate by one stroke over Jacksonville State. Freshman Lucas Augustsson posted a 54-hole score of 213 (3 under) to claim top individual honors. Both the Pirates and Augustsson have won consecutive events after taking top honors at the ECU Intercollegiate.
Augustsson is the first Pirate to win two events in the same season since Tim Conover during the 2016-17 campaign. He carded rounds of 74, 71 and 68, tying his career-low round which was established last week at the ECU Intercollegiate. He turned in six birdies, 10 pars and two bogeys on the day.
Last week, he became the first Pirate to earn medalist honors since Patrick Stephenson in April of 2018.
The Pirates will close out the regular season on April 10 when they travel to Charlottesville, Va., to participate in the Lewis Chitengwa Invitational.