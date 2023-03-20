Martin Zelenka showed off some serious power over the weekend for the Pitt Community College baseball team.
The sophomore hit a home run in each of the Bulldogs’ three games and improved his batting average to a team-high .365.
Zelenka’s power display helped PCC to a 2-1 record over the weekend and a road series win against Southeastern Community College-Whiteville.
The Bulldogs (16-5) clinched the series with a 14-5 victory on Sunday.
PCC catcher Evan Wyrick went 4-for-5 in the finale, with Ryker Galaska and Zelenka adding one home run apiece. Galaska and Zelenka are tied for the team lead in homers with seven.
The Bulldogs used five pitchers in the game and the group allowed 15 hits but kept Southeastern away from a big inning. The teams split a doubleheader on Saturday, with Southeastern winning the opener, 10-9, before PCC won the second game, 5-3.
PCC will play at home for the next four games, starting with a 6 p.m. start against Louisburg on Wednesday, before hosting a three-game series with Bryant & Stratton College (Va.) on Saturday and Sunday.
ECU softball
The Pirates defeated Presbyterian, 9-8, on Sunday to finish their Jolly Roger invitational with a victory.
Bailee Wilson and Logan Sutton each hit home runs for ECU (20-9), which matched last season's win total of 20. ECU went 2-2 at the invite.
The Pirates led 8-1 after five innings on Sunday, as they found production all over the lineup. Taudrea Sinnie, Taylor Edwards, Anna Sawyer and Mackenzie Kila all doubled, and Sutton led the Pirates with two RBIs.
Presbyterian’s Morgan Hess homered twice, including a two-run shot in the sixth and a three-run home run in the seventh that cut the Pirates’ lead to 9-8. Pitcher Jordan Hatch took over for Taylor Smith in the circle and got the final out to seal the win.
Addy Bullis improved to 11-3 and struck out four batters in five innings. ECU plays at UNC Wilmington on Wednesday.
ECU lacrosse
The Pirates won their AAC opener with a 7-5 win over Old Dominion on Saturday.
ECU (8-1, 1-0) trailed by two goals after the first period, before tying the score with two goals in the second. The Pirates pulled away in the second half with five goals.
Ellie Bromley scored three goals for ECU, while teammate Frances Kimel scored two goals.
ECU hosts Duke at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
ECU tennis
The Pirates won the doubles point, but could not hold off UNC Greensboro in singles play in a 4-3 loss on Sunday at the UNCG Tennis Courts.
ECU fell to 7-7 overall, while UNC Greensboro improved to 4-12.
Ines Bachir and Alisha Hussain picked up a 6-4 victory over Arina Babkova and Alexandra Dodashev at the top doubles spot, while Laura Becker and Anne Lou Champion won, 6-4, at No. 3 doubles to clinch the point.
Martin Muzzolon and Joan Madi collected straight-set wins at the three and five positions to give ECU singles wins, but the Pirates dropped the four other singles matches and suffered a road loss.
ECU is back in action on Tuesday at Campbell.
ECU golf
The Pirates began their season by hosting the annual ECU Intercollegiate on Monday and Tuesday at Brook Valley Country Club.
The two-day, 54-hole event included the host Pirates along with Barton College, Cleveland State, Dartmouth College, Francis Marion, Gardner Webb, James Madison, Marshall, Northern Kentucky, Oakland, Ohio, Presbyterian, Purdue-Fort Wayne, Queens, UT-Arlington and Temple.