One of the many second-half plays that helped East Carolina seal its 52-29 football victory Saturday against Tulane was backup quarterback Mason Garcia throwing a dart of a 14-yard touchdown pass to second-string tight end Ryan Jones in the fourth quarter.
The TD made it 45-23 Pirates with 8:15 remaining and was the first time Garcia threw a pass this year in his limited but growing role. The talented 6-foot-5, 241-pound second-year freshman scored the go-ahead rushing touchdown the previous Saturday against Charleston Southern.
Starting QB Holton Ahlers has lined up as a receiver for all of the plays involving Garcia, which included three rushes for 6 yards versus Tulane. The Pirates (3-2, 1-0 American) finished with a total of 310 rush yards.
"It was his first touchdown pass as a Pirate. The first of many," coach Mike Houston said of the rollout throw by the Myrtle Beach, S.C., native who was the highest-rated prospect in the Pirates' 2020 recruiting class that also included runnings backs Keaton Mitchell and Rahjai Harris, and ECU starting TE Shane Calhoun. "I really like the packages we have with him. I think it's great for him and great for our team, to take advantage of his abilities. The greatest thing is Holton is right there as his biggest fan."
Ahlers was very composed and productive against the Green Wave, similar to how he played two weeks earlier in a momentum-changing comeback win at Marshall. The junior had two passing touchdowns, one rushing TD and no turnovers in each contest.
Garcia has played only against Charleston Southern and Tulane this year.
"He has played his role good," Ahlers said. "He's always been supportive of me and I'll be supportive of him. ... I was proud of him and excited to see his career that he has. He is a special talent and a special kid."
Improved practice performances in recent weeks led to Garcia's emergence in specific situations, especially in the red zone to use his size and power rushing skills. Jones also has been impressive in recent practices and enjoyed a breakout performance in the Pirates' third straight win.
Mitchell was the star of the Pirate offense with 15 rushes for 222 yards and two touchdowns. Steady Tyler Snead was ECU's leading receiver with 78 yards, most coming on a fourth-down, 53-yard TD connection with Ahlers for a 24-0 lead in the second quarter, but Jones had the most catches with six for 58 yards.
Jones, a former Oklahoma linebacker who transferred to ECU in January, had one reception (a touchdown) against Appalachian State during Week 1 and did not have another until his six Saturday.
"We had a lot of things in the package for him this week and he kept on making plays in practice," Houston said. "I talked to Ryan on Wednesday and on Thursday and told him to be ready to go, because you're going to get the chances. He came through."