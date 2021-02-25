Gov. Roy Cooper eased restrictions on fan attendance at sporting events, allowing up to 30 percent capacity at outdoor stadiums, an announcement that came Wednesday on the eve of football games for some North Carolina High School Athletic Association teams.
The updated protocols, to be implemented Friday, lift the previous cap of 100 fans for games. A statewide mask mandate still applies.
“We were only going to allow home fans, so this number, for us, we can get close to 2,000 people with our capacity,” said J.H. Rose High School athletics director Clay Medlin, who is preparing for the Rampants to host New Bern today at 6 p.m. in football. “We don’t feel like we’ll have to do many limitations now, which is awesome moving forward. ... At 1,500 to 1,800 people is kind of a normal crowd for us anyway. This certainly opens things up for us, monetarily, as well.
“Obviously, everybody is going to have to continue to follow COVID protocols and keep distance from anybody who is not in your immediate family, and when we have 1,500 people in the stands, being on mask police is not going to be easy. We have to trust people to do the right thing and not make us have to force them to do something.”
Pitt County athletics director Ron Butler said late Wednesday afternoon the new capacity rules begin Friday at 5 p.m., unless state officials allow an exception.
Today’s other games include Ayden-Grifton at North Pitt and South Central hosting C.B. Aycock, each at 6 p.m.
Capacity for East Carolina baseball games at Clark-LeClair Stadium is listed as 5,000 on ecupirates.com, 30 percent of which would equal 1,500. ECU athletics director Jon Gilbert said Wednesday officials are working to finalize exact numbers and plans for a safe atmosphere with more fans. ECU’s average attendance through four games was 163.
“We will do everything possible to accommodate the needs of our supporters,” Gilbert said. “We will communicate a more detailed plan on how seats will be allocated and access for our spring sports in the coming days. We are eager to have Pirate Nation back.”
D.H. Conley’s first football game is home Friday at 6 p.m. against Southern Wayne. Farmville Central is home for its first four contests, also beginning Friday at 6 versus West Carteret.
“We’ve been locked in on practice, but I’ve talked to kids after practice and some of the players have been asking about if their parents are coming or how many tickets they’re getting,” Farmville coach Scott Gardner said. “We were kind of holding off until today. All the parents want to come, I think, so that’s where we are of trying to figure out how to allot the tickets.
“Obviously, our young men want their parents there, and family, and want fans, but at the same time, that is what we all wanted when we were 17 and 18, too, is for people to come watch us play. We realize as adults now we have to keep that as safe as possible.”
Cooper said indoor arenas with a capacity of at least 5,000 can open up to 15 percent, referencing college basketball games.
“Today’s action is a show of confidence and trust, but we must remain cautious,” he said.
ECU baseball posted an average home attendance of 3,297 per game last year and has an all-time Clark-LeClair Stadium record crowd of 5,581 versus North Carolina in 2009.
Last weekend’s opening series included fans tailgating across Charles Boulevard and watching the game on their TV screens. Tickets have not been sold to the general public during the last week and attendance has been limited to team guests and some donors, which included some of those former tailgaters inside the stadium in the left field Jungle area for Tuesday night’s win over Duke.
“The support here is like nothing I have ever seen, and that’s one of the things that drew me to East Carolina is the support from the community and the fans,” said Pirate baseball player Christian Smallwood, a Melbourne, Fla., native, last Friday night during opening day. “To endure that weather out there, just because they can’t physically be at the game, is pretty awesome and is special to us. I think it’s something we have to make sure we don’t take for granted, because it’s not like that at a lot of places.”
The Pirates’ next home game is Wednesday at 4 p.m against Old Dominion. ECU also has designated Monday to start selling football season tickets.
Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen, Secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, stressed still wearing masks and being cautious at games. They also said they will continue to monitor trends related to COVID-19 infections.
“Outdoor settings allow for better ability to spread out, but we want to make sure folks are wearing a mask. The mask mandate is not changing,” Cohen said. “Wearing a mask, staying socially distanced and washing your hands are still going to be an important component, but it’s great to see we can take this step and,, particularly with outdoor venues, open at 30 percent with safety protocols.”
Some private high schools played football last fall. The NCHSAA postponed its football season to February.
“(More fans) is going to help with a sense of normalcy, but right now, nothing has really felt that normal,” South Central coach Andy Tew said. “Not having fans at all would make it even more interesting as far as not being normal, but something like (30 percent) is better than having very few people in the stands. ... We haven’t even talked about it and all we have been saying is we’re excited to get a chance to play. If we’re playing in front of nobody or a big crowd, we’re just thrilled to play because you’ve seen with the environment we’re in, it can get taken from you instantly.”