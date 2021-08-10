Optimism about the East Carolina football offensive line was a preseason theme through a handful of practices.
Quarterback Holton Ahlers said Saturday it is “night and day” compared to previous years. Offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick had his turn to provide natural insight after Monday’s workout, highlighting bulked-up tackle Bailey Malovic and a few others.
“(Malovic) looks a lot better and a lot more firm and the pass protection was still a major issue last year, but that has been one of the best things of camp so far is our pass protection has been very good,” Kirkpatrick said. “That is one of the hardest things to do in college football is pass protection, like on a drop-back pass. You would like to not do it a lot, but you know you’re going to get in that situation and you have to work on it a lot because it’s one of the hardest things.”
Head coach Mike Houston said Monday that Malovic is up to 296 pounds.
The Pirates allowed 23 sacks in nine games in 2020. The ECU defense totaled 14 sacks.
Avery Jones is working as the Pirates’ starting center after playing guard a season ago. ECU is banking on him being a consistent force in the middle of the developing group, which also has senior guard Sean Bailey as a first-team veteran.
“(Jones) is very smart, even though he was a young-type guy and he understood the game from a great high school program (Havelock), so he had some coaching already,” said Kirkpatrick of the 6-foot-4, 290-pound sophomore Jones, who transferred from North Carolina to ECU last year and started eight games at left guard. “He’s just so quick, yet he’s so strong that he’s going to make us a lot better. ... We think he’s an all-conference center, there’s no doubt about it. That’s a natural position for him and it does add a little more because you have to snap and then block, so there’s been some timing deals.
“He’s taken into it really fast. That’s another really, really bright spot for the camp right now is Avery Jones.”
Nishad Strother and Justin Chase also have worked as first-team linemen. Starting tight end Shane Calhoun has been described as a solid blocker, and Temple transfer Aaron Jarman (6-6, 263) fits the mold as a traditional blocking TE.
Richard Pearce, Fernando Frye, Trent Holler and Noah Henderson are among the players adding to what ECU hopes is a rejuvenated offensive line with quality depth.
“I am going to be better, 100 percent, but those guys are like night and day,” Ahlers said Saturday of his blockers. “It’s the best O-Line since I’ve been here, and it’s not even close. Even in the two-deep. ... We have depth up front, we have size and a lot of experience, not only with the starting five, but with everyone through.”
Monday’s practice might have been a turning point in camp for all players. The Pirates shift to full pads this morning.
“It was an eastern North Carolina day today with some heat and humidity, which is good and we need a lot of that because we didn’t have any last week,” Houston said. “It hit them pretty good today. It was another challenge and it’s a great teaching moment. We did some good things today, and I thought we had some guys who struggled with that heat and humidity all of the sudden. The practices are very up-tempo and there’s a lot of running. There isn’t much standing around out there.”