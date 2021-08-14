If there is a miscommunication between a quarterback and a receiver during one of the two East Carolina football preseason scrimmages, veteran offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick will not be on the field to directly help sort out the miscue.
Both coordinators — Kirkpatrick and second-year defensive coordinator Blake Harrell — are viewing the scrimmages from the press box area they will be in for home games this year. Today is the first scrimmage, followed by the second next Saturday at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in conjunction with the Meet the Pirates event from 9-11 a.m.
“We want to get as much game-like experience as we can for the guys,” head coach Mike Houston said Thursday. “Donnie has to talk to (starting quarterback) Holton (Ahlers) between series, and it’s the same thing defensively. Some of the staff is up in the box and some is on the field, so you can’t coach your players after every play. They have to go out there and play it.”
Harrell was on the sideline a season ago for some games and in the press box for contests later in the campaign.
“He’s most likely going to be up,” Houston said. “There is positives to both, and I’m the same as him that I always wanted to be on the field. To be honest, after I was put upstairs, you see everything. You watch so much film that it’s almost like you see it before it’s happening, to some degree. How quickly you can relay it back down is the critical thing. We have to have guys doing a great job on the field.”
As is always the case during a first preseason intrasquad scrimmage, particular players will get the chance to prove where they should be positioned in the team’s season-opening depth chart.
Houston on Thursday emphasized that he wants to see a No. 2 QB clearly emerge behind Ahlers. Those main candidates are Mason Garcia, who started one game in 2020 in Ahlers’ absence, Alex Flinn and Ryan Stubblefield.
Another area in which ECU wants to build more quality depth is at the rush-end and interior defensive line spots. Rick D’Abreu and Elijah Morris are entrenched as D-Line leaders, but competition behind them varies from day-to-day.
“Consistency is the big thing,” Houston said. “You look at Xavier McIver and Suirad Ware and D’Ante Johnson, J’Vian McCray, who it is next really depends on consistently down in and down out who can give you production. For those guys, production sometimes is occupying a gap and not getting knocked back. Sometimes it is beating a block and making a play in the backfield, but it depends on what the other team is doing.”