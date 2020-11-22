Sierra DaCosta was named to the American Athletic Conference all-academic team during her “sit out year” after transferring from Hartford to East Carolina.
Now, DaCosta is ready to be an impact player for the Pirates on the court.
ECU senior guard Lashonda Monk described DaCosta as a true leader. Pirate head coach Kim McNeill, who left Hartford for ECU in March of 2019 and three months later announced DaCosta was headed to Greenville also, is banking on the 5-foot-9 guard and graduate student being a valuable player this year on an experienced ECU squad.
“I think with just knowing us as a staff and being with us for going on five years now, it makes a difference,” McNeill said. “She’s very vocal in practice and she’s very competitive. It was very fun to watch her and Monk go at each other during the offseason this summer and watch the competitiveness between those two going 1-on-1 or whatever drill it was. She will definitely make a difference and she does make a difference and I’m expecting some really good things from her.”
DaCosta, Dominique Claytor, Raven Johnson and Justice Gee are all grad students, and they are joined by Monk as seniors. Monk, Claytor, DaCosta and Johnson could all be starters for the Pirates’ first game Wednesday at Towson.
Monk, Gee, Johnson and Claytor have been at ECU together since the summer of 2017.
DaCosta joined their mix and used what she already knew and accomplished at Hartford to help her mesh with the already established Pirate players. DaCosta, a Philadelphia native, averaged 12.1 points per game in her junior year at Hartford and was named to the All-America East third-team, adding to her honor a few years earlier when she was the league’s rookie of the year.
“She fit right in,” Monk said. “She came in and we automatically liked her, so it wasn’t hard for her to just fit in.”
While DaCosta’s motivation might come from having to sit per NCAA transfer rules last season, Monk is motivated by wanting team success combined with somehow outperforming her junior campaign. She is the NCAA’s returning leader in steals per game and one of five players on the preseason All-AAC first-team.
“My motivation is just to be better than I was last year,” she said. “I still have a lot of work to do. Coach Kim tells me every day that I have more to give.”
The Pirate backcourt also includes Taniyah Thompson, who last season was a unanimous selection to the AAC all-freshman team. Gee, a true point guard, suffered a season-ending leg injury before last season started, and Johnson was limited to four games in which she averaged 11.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.75 steals.
McNeill dealt with a shorthanded lineup for plenty of games a season ago, and the Pirates went 9-21, but they found some momentum late in the campaign with a 5-3 record in February and finished with a 6-10 league record. The American coaches on Oct. 28 picked ECU ninth in the league preseason poll.
“I have high hopes for team this year with having a lot of veterans back and adding some kids from freshmen to transfers who I feel like can really come in and contribute,” McNeill said. “We have a lot more depth and a lot more people in practice. We’re having an average of 11 to 13 people in practice, where last year it was seven or eight. ... I love this team, and I know they don’t feel it or may not think it all the time, but I’m hard on them because I know what we can do and what we are capable of. This is a really good group of young ladies and we’ve made huge strides since last year.”
Schedules released
ECU’s men’s and women’s basketball teams will both begin American Athletic Conference play Dec. 16 at SMU, and a doubleheader is set for Dec. 22 in Minges Coliseum.
December league games for the Pirate men are Dec. 16 at SMU, Dec. 22 versus Tulane and Dec. 30 against Wichita State. Those matchups combined with the nonconference slate has ECU playing six out of seven games at home in December, which is after games Nov. 25, 26 and 27 to begin its campaign at the Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Fla.
ECU will host Tulane on Dec. 22 in men’s and women’s hoops. Friday’s release did not include games times.
In all, the men’s schedule consists of 27 games. Fourteen are at home.
The women’s schedule plans for three out of the first four league games on the road, beginning with SMU on Dec. 16 followed by at Cincinnati on Dec. 19.
All non-linear games will be streamed on ESPN-Plus.