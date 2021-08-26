Tim Daoust tries to pay attention to various parts of East Carolina football practice, not exclusively for his role as defensive ends/outside linebackers coach but also because he is in his first year as ECU special teams coordinator.
Daoust said there are plenty of players who come to him asking to be on a special teams unit, like kickoff coverage or punt return. When Daoust gets those requests, he likes to look at specific offensive or defensive drills, especially when they require full contact because special teams practice segments typically do not include tackling.
“The challenging part is kickoff and kick return, because how many times do you want to run 11-on-11 like car crashes down the field, whether that’s practice or in a scrimmage?” Daoust said during ECU media day Saturday. “We try to isolate that drill and work to see who has the tools to be able to do it when we go 11-on-11. ... It’s who are those kids who show the courage to put their face into contact when it’s necessary? I think we do things really well and our kids know how to practice. We go extremely hard, we just weren’t tackling the returners (during the scrimmage).”
Head coach Mike Houston has tabbed Owen Daffer as the Pirates’ likely starting kicker versus Appalachian State next week.
Daffer was first to try a field goal during the last scrimmage and also the first to kick off. He made his lone field goal from 33 yards. Carson Smith later missed a 38-yarder on a line-drive kick in the day’s other FG attempt.
Laith Marjan received multiple opportunities with the kickoff unit. Both of his kickoffs went into the end zone for a strong showing.
All three of the kickers are freshmen, but Daffer is a redshirt who joined ECU in 2020.
“Owen has done a pretty good job winning that competition,” Houston said Tuesday. “That’s right where we are. Something may change this week, but I didn’t see it (Tuesday) and I didn’t see it Saturday. He has been very consistent and his operation time has been very good. I’m happy with all three of our young kickers, but it’s just like everything else, it’s hard making that transition from high school to college. At least Owen has a year experience under his belt.”
App. State relied on its receivers to lead its return teams a year ago. Malik Williams averaged 10.0 yards per punt return, and fellow WR Jalen Virgil provided one of the Mountaineers’ top special teams highlights when he returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown versus Georgia Southern.
“We still have a lot of work to do (on special teams), and early in the season, it’s always a challenge because you can only get so many live reps special teams-wise,” Houston said. “That’s a big emphasis this week. It should be something that is a strength this year, because we have so many guys that can run on our roster and the guys that are coming back with experience on special teams.”
Daoust said last weekend a lot of the Pirates’ main special teams players had been identified. More practices and eventually offensive and defensive depth charts, which should be released Monday, will dictate the full personnel sets for the ECU-App. State game Sept. 2 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.
“I’m really proud of the way the kids have learned in the meeting room and on the field, just growing every single day, because our special teams should be a weapon,” said Daoust, whose previous career roles include special teams coordinator at Syracuse from 2013-15. “We are getting faster and more athletic as a football team, so I think we’ll get better and better at that.”