First-team players on East Carolina football’s depth chart for the UCF game include freshman offensive lineman Nishad Strother, former tight end Damir Faison at defensive end and Appalachian State transfer D-End Chris Willis, but no defined starter at running back.
The depth chart has an “or” between 2019 opening day starter Darius Pinnix and Arkansas transfer Chase Hayden, followed by freshmen Rahjai Harris and Keaton Mitchell, who shined in recent preseason scrimmages. Not listed Tuesday was Demetrius Mauney, who led the Pirates last year as a freshman with 446 rushing yards, but Mauney indeed is a candidate to receive carries Saturday for the noon kickoff versus the Knights.
“He was out and missed some time during camp and he’s coming back, so that’s another guy who is going to be in the mix, but there’s been a lot of competition there,” coach Mike Houston said of his running backs, who will line up with veteran starting quarterback Holton Ahlers and behind an offensive line anchored by senior left tackle D’Ante Smith and senior center Fernando Frye. “We want to play a lot of guys in the backfield. Now you’re getting into competition and getting into games, so certainly performance on the field is going to dictate some of that.”
No. 13 UCF, which had running back Greg McCrae and receiver Tre Nixon both leave a 49-21 win at Georgia Tech with injuries, did not include a depth chart in its game notes for this week.
“You are competing every day, so you could see some adjustments between now and Saturday,” Houston said of his team’s lineup. “Certainly, there are a lot of “ors” on there and a lot of competition still going on. There’s a lot of guys who have been out and are coming back. This is really their first week practicing a lot, so you’ll see those guys evolve as the week goes on. I think that’s a great thing about our roster right now is you do have a lot of competition.”
Houston said offensive lineman Noah Henderson is out for this week. The right side of the line is slated to feature Strother, a 6-foot-3, 309-pound redshirt freshman guard from Havelock High School, and 6-6, 257 junior tackle Bailey Malovic in his first-career start.
Malovic played in four games as a reserve last year, including versus UCF.
South Central product Jeremy Lewis and freshman Shane Calhoun are the top tight ends. Behind Ahlers at QB is Mason Garcia “or” Alex Flinn, which was expected as they emerged in recent weeks.
A key for the Pirates against the high-powered Knights, who are 36-4 in their last 40 games, will be a completely new set of starting defensive linemen from a year ago. Listed first on the depth chart were ends Willis and Faison along with Rick D’Abreu and D’Angelo McKinnie “or” Hozey Haji-Badri in the interior spots. Former top signee Traveon Freshwater is a fourth-string defensive tackle.
“Unlike last year, we have put an emphasis on building some depth on that defensive front,” Houston said. “We had great competition throughout preseason camp and we’re going to play a lot of kids on Saturday. They are just ready to go compete.”
Alabama transfer cornerback Nigel Knott is not among three-deep players. Sophomore safety Shawn Dourseau, who transferred from Riverside (Calif.) City College, is candidate to start or returnee Tank Robinson.
Receiver Tyler Snead is set to be the Pirates’ lead return man on punts and kickoffs.
UCF is 1-0 after turning a 7-7 game at the end of the first quarter against Ga. Tech into a 42-21 lead with 5:30 left to play. Dillon Gabriel passed for 417 yards, and three different Knights scored a rushing TD.
“Obviously their talent, speed and athleticism across the board in all three phases is going to be a challenge,” Houston said. “You watched from the opening kickoff Saturday against Georgia Tech, and I think Georgia Tech is an improved roster, but the speed differential was drastic.”