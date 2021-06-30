Cal State Fullerton made its head baseball coaching hire of Jason Dietrich, East Carolina’s pitching coach the last two seasons, official Wednesday afternoon.
D1Baseball.com’s Kendall Rogers had tweeted Dietrich, a 1999 graduate of Cal State Fullerton, and UCLA assistant coach Bryant Ward were finalists. Ward is a J.H. Rose High School and East Carolina alum.
Dietrich's introduction at Fullerton came on the same day an update from East Carolina athletics director Jon Gilbert on ecupirates.com clarified Pirate head coach Cliff Godwin is under contract until 2026. A copy of Godwin's contract shows his base salary this year was set for $395,000, which will increase to $405,000 in 2022, $415,000 in 2023 and then a final bump to $425,000 beginning in 2024.
"Following the super regional appearance in 2019, we reworked Cliff's contract and put in a clause that adds another year to his contract each time we advance to the NCAA regionals," Gilbert wrote on ecupirates.com Wednesday afternoon. "Following another regional appearance in 2021, Cliff is now under contract until 2026 and that's positive news for Pirate Nation."
Dietrich was Collegiate Baseball’s pitching coach of the year in 2016, when the Titans led the country in ERA. He then was Oregon’s pitching coach for the 2017-19 seasons before leaving the West Coast for Greenville in August of 2019 to replace Dan Roszel after Roszel’s move from ECU to Kentucky.
"We have been blessed to have (Dietrich) and his family be a part of our program for the past two years," said Godwin, who was a candidate for the LSU opening earlier this month in a void that went to Arizona's Jay Johnson to LSU, in a release. "He was not only a phenomenal pitching coach for us, but also a great friend to me and our staff. We love Dietz and his family, and of course he will be missed, but we wish them nothing but the best."
ECU ace Gavin Williams blossomed this year for Dietrich and the Pirates on the mound, earning first-team All-America status thanks to leading the American Athletic Conference in wins (10), strikeouts (130) and a 1.88 ERA. Senior reliever Cam Colmore was a second-team All-AAC pick for the first-place Pirates.
Softball operations
Former East Carolina outfielder Olivia Narron was named director of operations for first-year Pirate softball head coach Shane Winkler.
Narron completed her Pirate career earlier this year. She joined the team as a freshman in 2016 and quickly emerged as a starting center fielder, ending her career with 51 stolen bases thanks to steady play her final two seasons.
“It means a lot to be able to keep a former Pirate home and as a part of our program,” Winkler said in a release. “Olivia’s love for ECU and her passion for Pirate softball was immediately obvious.”
“I am excited to be back with the ECU softball program in a new role,” Narron said. “I look forward to working with coach Winkler and the rest of the coaching staff to take this program to a new level.”