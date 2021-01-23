There are examples early in Joe Dooley’s career of him missing a few basketball games as an assistant coach to travel and focus on recruiting.
This week is different.
Dooley, 54, is in quarantine since testing positive for COVID-19 last weekend. His East Carolina team is scheduled to host Memphis at 4 p.m. on Sunday without him on the sideline.
Associate head coach Steve Roccaforte is slated to fill the head coaching spot for the potential game to be televised on ESPN2. Dooley will be like other Pirate fans able to only watch on TV.
“I haven’t experienced this, so I don’t know what to expect,” said Dooley, who estimated he hasn’t missed a game in about 25 years, during a Zoom news conference Friday from his home.
Dooley later said the minimum requirement to play is seven scholarship players and one coach. He is expecting some Pirate players to still be inactive this weekend.
ECU had its last three contests postponed by COVID-19 protocols, the first related to Cincinnati and the last two due to the Pirates (7-3, 1-3 American Athletic Conference). They have played only twice since Dec. 22 and had four games postponed.
Dooley has spent plenty of time this week watching practices and workouts on YouTube and communicating with his coaching staff remotely. He said he has mainly been asymptomatic.
“Since we’ve come back from Christmas we’ve had three totally disjointed weeks,” Dooley said. “It’s nobody’s fault, but now it’s about how do you simulate game speed and playing three times in 33 days and you take (Memphis) and their elite athleticism, they are in a little bit of a groove. They’ve been playing every three or four days.”
ECU last Friday identified a cluster of five COVID-19 cases within the team. Dooley tested positive from a polymerase chain reaction test administered last Saturday.
“I go back and look and don’t know if I got it from one of our players or I got it because my son has had some teammates test positive,” he said. “You don’t know, and there is just no rhyme or reason to a lot of it, as we’ve seen. ... I’ve been fine and had a little bit of a runny nose, but I can’t tell whether that was from walking the dogs or being outside. I’ve come in early and do some work in my office here at my house and usually watch tape and do those deals. So far, so good, thankfully.”
Memphis (7-5, 3-2) had its first three games in January postponed before losing 58-57 at Tulsa last Sunday followed by a 72-52 victory over Wichita State in Memphis on Thursday. The Tigers scored 47 points after halftime against Wichita and finished 11-for-18 from 3-point range, led by four 3s and 16 points by 6-foot-7 guard Landers Nolley.
When asked about the unique nature of remote coaching and this season as a whole, Dooley said one of the main difficulties is missing personal interactions and banter with players and coaches before, during and after games. He said it has been historic, but also personally forgettable.
His first year as a head coach was 1995 during his first stint at East Carolina.
“You look that 94 percent of the teams that are trying to play are still playing in a once-in-100-year pandemic,” Dooley said. “I think it’s a little bit of a tribute to the medical people and to the kids. It’s been miserable for them, as you can imagine, to see the uncertainty and for our entire society. I’ll tell you the truth that I’m going try to forget about it as much as possible when this thing is over.”