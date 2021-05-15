A list of 20 possible NCAA baseball tournament regional hosts is established and will be trimmed May 30 to the actual 16 hosts.
East Carolina was on Friday’s list. The NCAA selection committee also chose Arizona, Arkansas, Charlotte, Florida, Gonzaga, Louisiana Tech, Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Oregon, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Southern Miss, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas Tech, TCU and Vanderbilt.
Here is a categorical breakdown of the 20 candidates for 16 spots:
They’re hosting (Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, Texas, TCU, Notre Dame)
It would take a lot of falling during the next few weeks for these teams to not host, beginning with Arkansas and Vanderbilt. That pair has led the way for most of the season and is on the path to hosting a lot of postseason games in June.
Notre Dame is included because it is the best Atlantic Coast Conference team and there is no way the ACC is completely shut out of hosting. Depending on what happens with Pittsburgh, there’s a chance Notre Dame is the ACC’s only host, but the Fighting Irish should feel plenty safe. The school in South Bend, Ind., gives the selection committee a great geographical spot to send Big 10 and other Midwest teams to a South Bend Regional.
Texas and TCU both on Friday were top five in the RPI rankings. Their hosting resumes are superb.
The Pac-12 (Arizona, Stanford, Oregon)
Given the COVID-19 pandemic and the NCAA wanting to limit travel as much as possible, geography is as important as ever in this year’s NCAA tournament selection and seeding process. That helps the best teams on the West Coast.
The Pac-12 regular season champion will be one of the 16 hosts, and there’s at least a shot all three of these teams end up hosting. They entered Friday’s games all tied atop the Pac-12 standings.
A lot to like (Tennessee, Texas Tech, East Carolina, Florida, Louisiana Tech)
Tennessee purposely leads this section. The Volunteers were 38-11 through their first 49 games, and they play Arkansas this weekend and are at South Carolina next weekend, so they just need a decent amount of wins to remain as a quality regional host from the powerful Southeastern Conference. Texas Tech also is an annual postseason fixture and is in position for that again this year.
The key for East Carolina is to remain in first place to win the American Athletic Conference regular season, which should seal the Pirates as a host. Also a very favorable nugget for ECU is it owns a three-game sweep over fellow regional host hopeful Charlotte from their series in Greenville March 12-14.
Louisiana Tech has a very interesting resume, partly because of the challenging schedule it has faced throughout the year highlighted by a 1-2 record versus Arkansas, 1-0 against Ole Miss, 3-0 at Tulane and 5-3 against Southern Miss. Awarding La. Tech a host spot also would mean the committee giving a non-SEC school from that area host distinction, which could be attractive to committee members.
No. 11 ECU’s series began at Cincinnati on Friday with an 8-4 victory, giving ace Gavin Williams an 8-0 season record and 1.47 ERA. It was 2-2 during the first inning, but a Pirate surge that included a Seth Caddell home run made it 8-2 by the top of the fourth. The second game went to extra innings and the host Bearcats won 7-6.
ECU scored one run in the top of the 10th before Cincy plated two runs in the bottom-half on a tying infield single to Connor Norby with two outs, with his throwing error to first base scoring the second and final run.
Bubble hosts (Charlotte, South Carolina, Pittsburgh, Gonzaga, Southern Miss, Ole Miss)
The chances of ECU, Charlotte and South Carolina all hosting seems unlikely. It simply is not that kind of season this year in the Carolinas.
Pitt’s series against N.C. State this weekend is huge for the Panthers, who are a feel-good story without a history of prestige. They were 21-34 in 2019.
South Carolina and Gonzaga topped the surprises on Friday’s list, which did not include ACC clubs Florida State or Louisville. The list did feature a total of seven SEC teams, but not all of them will host, which could make it challenging for South Carolina and Ole Miss.
Gonzaga won a series at TCU in mid-April. Zags fans now should root for TCU and root against the Pac-12 candidates.