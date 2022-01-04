The East Carolina men’s basketball team has another chance to restart its season on Wednesday.
The Pirates are set to host Tulane at 7 p.m. in Greenville, and Pirates coach Joe Dooley is encouraged that the game will happen. The game will be the first in American Athletic Conference play for the Pirates this season, after ECU had its previous two AAC games called off after COVID-19 issues within its program.
This is the second layoff that has lasted more than a week, including a scheduled 10-day break from games while final exams were going on in the middle of December.
“We’re anticipating it,” Dooley said of the status of the game during his weekly radio show on Monday. “It’s not day-to-day, it’s hour-by hour. Things happen and we have to adjust, and right now we’re pretty confident.
“We’ll have over seven (players), so that’s the big thing. We will practice an hour on Tuesday with who is going to play on Wednesday. With the way the rules are, provided everything goes as it is, we’ll have enough bodies to play.”
ECU resumed some semblance of a practice on Monday, and had another walkthrough and a light practice on Tuesday. Dooley said those practices have been “interesting” as the team still isn’t fully available as some haven’t yet been cleared to return.
Even with the team’s high vaccination rate and having players receive booster shots over the holiday break, contact tracing has kept some players off the court.
“It makes you think about things differently when you don’t have 10 guys,” Dooley said. “You play 3-on-3 and 4-on-4. It’s a little different because your scout team isn’t able to simulate what you’re going to see, so you have to do a little more walkthrough.
“The biggest thing taken for granted is conditioning. These guys aren’t used to being out three, four days, or five or six days or 10 days. The biggest thing before you get your team playing is to get guys in shape without getting hurt.”
ECU (9-3) played a full non-conference schedule of 12 games without issues before the season came to a halt just before conference play was set to begin.
The Pirates last played on Dec. 21 — a 68-67 win over Southern Mississippi to close non-conference play — and will have gone 15 days between games as a Dec. 29 game with Wichita State and a Jan. 1 trip to South Florida were called off.
Tulane, too, has gone through a similar stretch of cancellations this season. The Green Wave (5-6) endured its own issues with stoppages, going 22 days without a game from Dec. 7 to Dec. 29. Tulane, however, returned to the court in time for AAC play and will be playing its third conference game.
The Green Wave enters the game with ECU with a 2-0 record in conference with wins over Cincinnati and Memphis.
Dooley said the process of a game being canceled or postponed is a decision made by medical officials and doctors between two programs. Regarding Wednesday’s game, doctors from both Tulane and ECU will collaborate.
“The biggest way to explain it is there’s a risk assessment between our doctors and Tulane doctors and how high a risk the game is,” Dooley said. “They base it from there whether the game is played or not. They make those decisions based on the risks they see.
“When I see those numbers and when that phone rings at 6:30 or 7 o’clock in the morning, I know the grim reaper is calling.”
Rescheduling those missed games is on the coaches to find a workable date, though rescheduling league games isn’t mandatory. Dooley said that he has been in contact with coaches from Wichita State and South Florida, though no makeup date has been decided.
“We’ve talked with USF about doing it with one of the bye weeks and we’re continuing conversation with Wichita State,” Dooley said. “All these variables, and we will have to wait a little bit and see when these games will be made up and if they’re going to be made up.”