Joe Dooley did not travel to Florida with the East Carolina men's basketball team, which will be led Wednesday night by associate head coach Steve Roccaforte for the second straight game when the Pirates and UCF tip off in Orlando around 7:45 p.m.
Dooley tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 16 and also missed Sunday's home matchup versus Memphis. ECU athletics posted a statement on Twitter on Wednesday morning regarding his absence.
"Due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, ECU men's basketball head coach Joe Dooley will not be in attendance for tonight's game at UCF. Associate head coach Steve Roccaforte will serve as the acting head coach," the statement said.
Dooley has a career 199-155 record. The Pirates are coming off an 80-53 loss to Memphis, and the Knights are on a five-game losing streak.
"When we're talking about what we're doing, (Dooley) is involved in every step of the way except it's just different when he's not here," Roccaforte said after the Memphis game. "Each of us has a role to play, and when somebody is missing like that, then everybody has to adjust. I'm sure it's probably strange for the players and it is for me. I've been coaching for so long and I'm probably as old-school as old-school can get. I have some definitive opinions about a head coaching position and I'm very respectful of that position."
