In addition to the powerhouse ability of No. 5 Houston as a prolific 3-point shooting team and one of top defensive clubs in the country, East Carolina coach Joe Dooley also has an appreciation for the Cougars’ versatility with rebounding.
Houston is not overloaded with traditional rebounding post players, but the Cougars’ widespread athleticism and their unique ability to extend offensive possessions is a big part of their game, according to Dooley.
“What they do a really good job of also is back-tipping the ball,” Dooley said Tuesday during a Zoom news conference to preview the Houston-ECU game to be streamed on ESPN-Plus. “They run in there and they are not afraid to foul. They tip it, so there are a lot of loose balls that are counted as rebounds. They do a great job of pursing the ball. ... They pursue, they pursue, they pursue.”
Today’s 6 p.m. matchup in Minges Coliseum features ECU (7-6, 1-6), which has slipped in recent weeks to last place in the American Athletic Conference, against a Houston squad with a 15-1 overall record that has won its last six games by an average of 21.16 points.
“The thing they have done is they haven’t just won, but they have won dominating,” Dooley said. “They are outscoring their opponents by almost 11.5 points a game in the first half alone. They are relentless and they can score in a bunch of different ways. I’ve been in our league three years, but this has been a thorough domination so far. ... It is good for the league, but I think the rest of us need to step up to where we are having five teams in the NCAA tournament and a team or two in the NIT.”
The Pirates haven’t defeated UH since 2015. Last season’s lone meeting was a 69-59 victory by the Cougars for their ninth straight in the series.
ECU forward Jayden Gardner is coming off consecutive 20-point outings and is second in the American at 17.1 points per game, just ahead of Houston’s Quentin Grimes at 16.8. Fellow UH sharpshooting guard Marcus Sasser is fifth with a 15.6 average.
Dooley also talked Tuesday about the on-and-off nature of key Pirate guards Tristen Newton, J.J. Miles and Tyrie Jackson while ECU has dealt with minor injuries and, probably more importantly, COVID-19-related pauses and players out. Dooley said Jackson, who hasn’t played since Jan. 9, practiced Monday.
Fan attendance in Minges is still extremely limited, meaning a Pirate upset of UH would not be accompanied by a huge push from the home crowd.
“One thing about it is we’ve been playing long enough this year that we are used to the environment,” Dooley said. “I think we’re kind of settling into it. It’s not going to change, so let’s not worry about it.”