East Carolina and athletic director Jon Gilbert agreed to a five-year contract extension, approved by the college’s Board of Trustees on Friday.
The new extension will retain Gilbert through December 2026.
“I am proud to say the ECU Board of Trustees unanimously approved the employment agreement for ECU Athletics Director Jon Gilbert,” ECU Board of Trustees Chairman Scott Shook said in a release. “Over the past three years, Jon has stabilized ECU Athletics and created an atmosphere in which people are proud to work. Jon’s steady leadership has positioned ECU Athletics for the future, and we’re all excited to see what’s in store for Pirate Nation.”
Gilbert was hired as the Pirates athletic director in December of 2018. He led the renovation and completion of numerous facilities, and brought on several new head coaches.
Under Gilbert, TowneBank Tower at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium was completed prior to the 2019 football season. The structure was part of a $60 million Southside Renovation Project, which includes a working area for media, five founder’s suites, 19 standard suites, 22 loge boxes and 550 seats in the Trade Club.
Among other items completed under Gilbert’s leadership included the renovation of a new weight room and football turf practice field, the addition of an auxiliary turf practice field, redesign of Minges Coliseum game floor and graphics, and the construction of an indoor softball batting cage.
Gilbert’s first major hire at ECU was head football coach Mike Houston in 2018, which immediately followed Gilbert's formal appointment in early December.
That hire began the rebuild of the football program as Houston this past season guided the Pirates to their first winning season and bowl game berth since 2014.
Gilbert will lead the search for a new women's soccer coach as Jason Hamilton announced his resignation on Thursday after serving the past four seasons in that position.
Assistant coach Emily Buccilla was appointed interim head coach.
"We’ll be actively searching for a new soccer coach," Gilbert said on Thursday.
Prior to his time as AD at Southern Miss, Gilbert served as executive senior associate athletics director at the University of Tennessee. He also worked for nearly 17 years at Alabama, where he served in multiple roles, including associate athletics director from 2009 to 2011.