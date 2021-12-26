Disappointment, shock, anger and disbelief were just some of the emotions felt by East Carolina players, fans and coaches on Sunday.
And those feelings may linger for some time as the Pirates will have to wait at least another year to play in a long-awaited bowl game, after Monday’s Military Bowl was canceled. The game was called off on Sunday morning, just one day before the Pirates were set to play Boston College at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md.
Bowl officials, after talking with athletic directors from both schools, made the decision when Boston College revealed it had an alarming rate of COVID-19 cases and couldn’t proceed with the game, citing depth issues brought on by a combination of rising virus cases, season-ending injuries and opt-outs.
ECU qualified for the postseason following a 7-5 regular season and accepted a bid to play in the Military Bowl, a reward for ECU’s first winning season since 2014.
The game never happened, however, despite ECU’s best efforts to stay healthy.
“The Pirates were ready,” ECU offensive lineman Bailey Malovic said outside of the team’s Washington, D.C. hotel on Sunday.
“We really wanted to play,” ECU offensive lineman Noah Henderson said. “We really worked hard and we came up here and we practiced hard. That’s all we do. We practice hard and train hard for everything we do, and now it’s like, wow. We do all this and we don’t get to play.
“We’ve been excited since we found out we were going to a bowl game so it’s really a bummer.”
The timing of the game meant that the team had to spend the holidays away from family. And for Henderson and many players, Sunday was the day where family and friends traveled. A Bennettsville, S.C. native, Henderson had family members making the drive to Annapolis, and he knew he had to make a difficult phone call to his family, who spent their Sunday on the road.
“It kind of sucked,” Henderson said of making that call. “A lot of people were on the way up here. My parents were midway here when I told them. I had a lot of family coming, then all of a sudden I have to make a phone call that we aren't playing. They just turned around and went home.”
Many ECU fans who spent Sunday traveling to the bowl site and surrounding areas had their weekend plans washed out, too. Many supporters found out about the status of the game during their travels. Some turned around, while others went forward in an attempt to salvage the weekend.
Hayden Tarkington found out on the ride from Greenville to Washington, D.C. with his family.
“I was hoping to see the game,” Tarkington said from the Capital Hilton lobby.
Tarkington will be a freshman at ECU this fall, and he plans to study information technology. He has been a Pirates fan throughout his life, and was excited about attending a second bowl game after he and his family went to the Beef O'Brady's Bowl in St. Petersburg, Fla. in 2013.
Instead, sightseeing around D.C. is on tap. He plans to check out the Smithsonian Museum, as well as visiting Capitol HiIl.
Others, like Tim Johnson, couldn’t believe the news. His wife, Janet, thought her daughter and nephew were playing a joke when they relayed the news from the backseat.
Nope. No joke.
“I thought they were pulling my leg,” Janet said. “I was like, 'This ain’t funny.' Then they got on Twitter and we knew it was real when they were reading us the back-and-forth. We came up to support the Pirates and that's what it’s all about. It is disappointing because we fought so hard to get back to a bowl game.”
The Johnsons have been season ticket holders since 2011. They estimate they have attended every home game except one or two in 10 years. They like to follow the Pirates, too, as they have attended the past two bowl games and were planning on attending their third.
The Johnsons had seats five rows off the field in Section 31.
“We were kind of blessed because I thought we had pretty good seats,” Janet said. “We went through some bad seasons but it was so nice to see the students fill the Boneyard this year and see fans hanging around at the end of the game.
“There were a couple games the past couple seasons where it was us and maybe five or six other people in the stands. We always stayed to the bitter end. Win, lose or draw, it doesn’t matter. We love our Pirates.”
The Johnsons planned to check out museums while in D.C., and also planned to continue on to Annapolis on Monday in hopes to see the stadium.
“We got to make the best out of it,” Tim said.
For the players, the cancellation was a blow to all of their hard work and preparation. The Pirates held practices at a local high school this week, and they felt good about the work they had put in over the past month.
Henderson said that the game felt like a reward for the team's hard work in returning the program to its winning ways after ECU endured six consecutive losing seasons.
“This has been the goal for a while to get ECU back to that level where we know we should be at,” Henderson said outside of the team’s hotel in D.C. “It’s a great feeling to be a part of. It’s been seven years and we’ll be known as the team that brought it back.”
Some players stayed in while the team toured museums, and those that did experience the nation’s capital wore masks and tried to be as safe as possible. Henderson said that coaches, team officials and player leaders made sure that everyone knew that risks were heightened when traveling to a large city.
Henderson said that the players took their role in staying safe seriously.
And it largely worked, as ECU athletics director Jon Gilbert said that two ECU players and three others associated with the team tested positive. Meanwhile, Boston College had around 40 players test positive.
“We knew D.C. was going to be an area where we needed to watch out,” Henderson said. “That was part of our talk coming in. We know D.C. is full of outside people, and we know we’ve been doing a good job. … It’s a great feeling and we pride ourselves in always being ready.”
Henderson said despite not playing the game, he and his teammates enjoyed themselves and the experience that included various pregame events.
“We went to the African American museum, we toured the mall and ate at good places,” Henderson said. “It’s been a great trip.”