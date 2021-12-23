The East Carolina football team is set to play in the postseason for the first time in seven seasons.
The Pirates will play Boston College at 2:30 p.m. on Monday in the Military Bowl, held at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md.
This is the Pirates’ second trip to Memorial Stadium this season after they earned their seventh win on the year at Navy on Nov. 20.
ECU finished 7-5 overall and sealed its first winning season since 2014, also when it last played in a bowl game. The Pirates are searching for their first bowl victory since 2013 when they defeated Ohio, 37-20, in the then-named Beef O’Brady’s Bowl.
BC is playing in its first bowl game since 2019. The Golden Eagles opted out of a bowl game last year due to COVID concerns following a 6-5 season in coach Jeff Hafley’s first season.
The Pirates will go a month between games, having last played on Nov. 26. The team has been practicing ever since. The first couple of weeks were used as a chance to get a look at parts of the roster that didn’t see much playing time, while the starters earned rest and worked to become as healthy as possible.
Dec. 13 was the start of a more traditional practice week as the Pirates began game prep.
“We took a little bit of time after the Cincinnati game, and those first couple practices the older guys didn’t get many reps,” ECU coach Mike Houston said. “I talked to a lot of them about how we needed to take advantage of that this month. Then we switched gears starting this week (Dec. 13) back to a more traditional approach. Those (young) guys are running BC’s offense, defense and special teams. I thought there was a lot of good that came out of it.”
ECU reached its first postseason under Houston after finishing fourth in the American Athletic Conference at 5-3 behind Central Florida, Houston and College Football Playoff No. 4 seed Cincinnati.
BC, meanwhile, finished the regular season with a 6-6 record in Hafley’s second season.
The Golden Eagles were sixth in the Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal Division with a 2-6 record.
ECU boasts a strong passing game and is led by quarterback Holton Ahlers, who guided an offense that finished third in the AAC in pass yards per game with 271.5. Ahlers has thrown for 3,129 yards, 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this season.
Ahlers and the Pirates like to throw, as the quarterback is 15th in the nation in total pass attempts with 413.
Leading receiver Tyler Snead has 860 yards and four touchdown receptions on a team-high 67 targets. Tight end Ryan Jones leads the Pirates with five touchdown catches to go with 442 receiving yards.
BC has shown a stout defense this season and is giving up 22.2 points per game, the third-fewest points of any ACC team. The Pirates’ passing game will also be met with one of the better pass defenses in the nation.
BC owns the best passing defense in the ACC in yards allowed per game (173.5) and is the only team in the conference to allow fewer than 200 pass yards per game. The Golden Eagles are fourth in the nation in the same category, trailing only Washington, Cincinnati and Georgia.
Houston spoke about the need to match the Golden Eagles’ physicality at the line of scrimmage in order to move the ball.
“They’re big up front, their kids play really, really hard, they’re really aggressive, just make you kind of work for everything you get,” Houston said of the BC defense. “And that’s what you think when you think of Boston College, a Massachusetts team, and that’s what they are. Their coach has done a good job of building what his identity is and the identity of that region, and that’s what this team looks like.”
ECU won’t make it easy on the Golden Eagles’ passing game, either, as Pirates cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian has dominated in the secondary all season. He led the nation in passes defended per game (1.8) and picked off an FBS second-best five passes. McMillian has led the Pirates in interceptions for the third consecutive season.
Elsewhere, safety Warren Saba has four interceptions and added 32 tackles and five pass deflections.
ECU’s run defense (eighth in the AAC in yards allowed at 161.7 per game) could get some help across the line as some combination of BC’s two star offensive linemen could opt out of the game.
Guard Zion Johnson and center Alec Lindstrom were named first-team All-ACC selections, while Johnson earned a spot on the Associated Press All-American first team and Lindstrom was named to the second team.
Both Lindston and Johnson are projected to be selected in the upcoming NFL draft. They have paved the way for 167 rushing yards per game, and created time and space for quarterback Phil Jurkovec to work.
The Golden Eagles quarterback is projected to be one of the top quarterback prospects for the 2023 NFL draft. Jurkovec suffered an injury early this season, yet returned to finish 52-for-96 passing for 914 yards, with seven touchdowns and four interceptions.
Receiver Zay Flowers has nearly double the receptions of any other BC player and enters Monday with team highs in receiving yards (746) and touchdowns (5). His speed could pose as a real downfield threat as the Golden Eagles will try to stretch the field with play-action.
“They’re big, physical, strong, very well coached,” Houston said. “Obviously, the quarterback is going to be one of the top quarterbacks in the country next year. I think he is projected to be a first- or second-round draft pick. They’re going to try to ball control us, try to line up and run over us, then play-action and seven-man protect, and he’s going to throw the ball 70 yards downfield to that fast receiver (Flowers).
“So I think it’s going to be a tremendous challenge for us defensively to try to get their offense off the field.”
The Pirates opened the season with losses to Appalachian State and South Carolina, before winning the next three games. Another two-game losing streak followed, but ECU answered with four straight wins on its march to become bowl eligible.
Houston and his staff have been busy over the past month in preparing for the Golden Eagles’ deep secondary.
Houston spoke about striking the right balance between developing and installing new wrinkles to the offense, while making sure to not overload players by trying to do too much in one game.
“I think we have to be careful we don’t try to do too much,” Houston said. “Certainly, you’re going to be able to do some wrinkles and some things maybe you haven’t shown during the regular season, sharpen up on some things, but you have to make sure you don’t overload the kids with trying to do too much in one game.
“So I think our game plan is very solid as far as we know what we want to try to do. I think we have a good feel for what they are, and now I think we just have to have a great week of practice and execute at a very high level, and we’ll have to play our tails off.”
ECU’s passing game shouldn’t be affected by weather.
Weather can be a wildcard in Maryland in December, but it shouldn’t be an issue on Monday as the forecast predicts a high of 49 with little chance of rain.
The Pirates traveled to D.C. on Thursday, and have planned activities like museum tours, two practices at nearby St. John’s College High School, and pregame activities.
This will be the first meeting between the two teams.