East Carolina wanted to play spoiler and send the College Football Playoff into chaos.
Instead, fourth-ranked Cincinnati remained unbeaten and very much in the national championship chase as it used several chunk plays early and capitalized on a number of mistakes by the Pirates as the Bearcats won, 35-13, on Friday at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.
“Cincinnati is a good football team,” ECU coach Mike Houston said. “You see why they’re undefeated, you see why they’re ranked third or fourth in the country depending on what poll you look at, and you see why they’re in contention for a national championship.”
Indeed, the Bearcats looked every bit a national title contender with the way their passing game took off in the second quarter and with the way their defense took away the ECU running game. The Pirates managed 58 yards on the ground on 38 attempts.
ECU (7-5, 5-3 American Athletic Conference) fed off the atmosphere and played a strong opening quarter. The Pirates scored first and held a 3-0 lead at the end of the first behind an accurate series from Pirates quarterback Holton Ahlers, who completed five passes and brought his team to the Bearcats’ 17-yard line.
Kicker Owen Daffer cleaned up the stalled drive with a 35-yard field goal to send the Pirates to an early lead. Daffer, whose career-long 54-yard field goal last week sent the Pirates past Navy, later drained a 44-yarder late in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 21-6.
That slim lead vanished, however, when Cincinnati (12-0, 8-0) was able to stretch the field through the air in the second quarter. Quarterback Desmond Ridder passed for a pair of touchdowns and powered Cincinnati on another long drive that ended in a rushing touchdown.
The senior quarterback collected 234 of his game-high 301 passing yards by halftime. Ridder completed seven throws for more than 15 yards in the first half. During one possession in the second quarter, Ridder scrambled away from multiple defenders and broke out of a potential sack as Cincinnati faced a third-and-12 from its own 10-yard line, only to complete a 24-yard pass.
The Bearcats went on to drive the rest of the field and score to take a 21-3 lead.
“It’s tough because we had them inside the 5 and I thought we had them which would’ve forced a punt inside the end zone,” Houston said of the play. “He’s a (heck) of a player, and that’s what he does. He extends plays, extends drives, and he had a great day today and he’s probably the player of the year in the conference and that’s because he has the ability to make those plays on his own.”
After his two touchdown passes on Friday, Ridder set the new conference record for total career touchdowns with 113.
The Pirates weren’t done and cut the deficit to 21-6 on Daffer’s second field goal with 2:18 remaining in the third quarter. Later, the Pirates drove down to the Cincinnati 5 with just under 12 minutes to play, but a holding penalty stalled the drive and Houston elected to kick from the 17 on fourth-and-goal.
The field goal was blocked and scooped up by Ahmad Gardner, who went 60 yards for the touchdown and a 28-6 lead.
“You only have a couple choices, either a jump ball into the end zone, and my thought right there was to get three,” Houston said of the decision to kick down 15 points. “Get it inside of two scores and that way two scores wins it with almost 12 minutes left. I thought it was a much higher percentage decision to kick the field goal than going for it on fourth and 18.”
ECU still had more, as Ahlers led the Pirates 75 yards in five plays and found receiver Jsi Hatfield for a 12-yard touchdown with 9:38 remaining, which cut the deficit to 28-13. Hatfield, who didn’t have a target in the first half, finished with 48 yards and a touchdown on three catches.
Fellow receiver Tyler Snead led ECU with 91 yards receiving, and Ryan Jones added 74. Ahlers was 19-for-38 with 228 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
“They had a good scheme, switching who’s rushing between their backers and line,” Snead said. “And their secondary is pretty good, so hats off to them for a good game.”
Keaton Mitchell, the Pirates’ first 1,000-yard rusher since 2013, finished with 55 rushing yards, with Rahjai Harris adding 26.
Next up for ECU is a yet-to-be determined bowl game in December.