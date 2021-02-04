Greenville, NC (27833)

Today

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low near 40F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low near 40F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.