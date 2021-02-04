Jayden Gardner is an emotional player on the basketball court, which is why he often played to the Minges Coliseum crowd in years past unlike this COVID-19-affected season, so he thought Wednesday night about what it would have been like if fans could have joined in the celebration after East Carolina's upset of No. 5 Houston.
ECU students would have rushed the court after the 82-73 victory for the Pirates' first-ever win over a top-five team. It would have been a blend of chaos and jubilation among Pirate players, coaches and patrons.
Instead, Gardner dribbled out the final seconds and tossed the ball to an official. Pirate players undoubtedly were giddy as a few of them calmly high-fived Houston players and walked to the locker room for a very different scene from Dec. 30, 2002, in Minges when the Pirates knocked off Dwyane Wade and No. 13 Marquette.
"It's very unfortunate that COVID and all these things had to happen for our biggest win in program history, but it's something we just have to learn and cope with," said Gardner, who scored 21 points with 15 rebounds to average 23.33 points per game in the Pirates' last three contests.
The East Carolina official men's basketball account tweeted on Thursday a photo of cardboard cutouts on the Minges Coliseum floor, kind of resembling a court-rushing celebration by actual fans.
Four other Top 25 teams lost to unranked opponents Wednesday night. They were St. John's over No. 3 Villanova, Georgetown defeating No. 15 Creighton, Pittsburgh winning over No. 16 Virginia and South Carolina beating 22nd-ranked Florida.
ECU's win was likely the most improbable, considering its previous record of 0-14 all-time versus top-five opponents, its 0-5 record in January and how Houston was pulling away as the overwhelming favorite in the American Athletic Conference.
"This one will haunt me for a while," UH coach Kelvin Sampson said. "Hats off to coach (Joe) Dooley and East Carolina. It's a great win for them and great for their program. ... They deserved to win the game. Very rarely do we get out-competed or the other team played harder than us. We hang our hat on being tough, but we weren't any of those things tonight."
Dooley spent part of Tuesday's virtual news conference warning how Houston typically thrives in the first half of games. The Cougars led 40-37 and made 6-of-11 from 3-point range before halftime, then were 3-of-18 in the second half.
Led by Tremont Robinson-White finishing 5-of-6 on 3-pointers, ECU was 11-for-24 from the outside. The Pirates, who play again Saturday at Memphis at 2 p.m., rank 10th in the AAC in 3-point shooting.
"I think these kids just want to play and it is weird, but they are starting to get used to it," Dooley said. "It would have been nice for our fans to be able to share that and would have been an awesome opportunity for our fans to see Houston play and watch us win that game. I have to give credit to our kids and throughout the country for lining up and doing it this year."
The Pirates took their final lead, 53-51, on a Tristen Newton jumper with 12:11 remaining. ECU (8-6, 2-6) led the rest of the way, going up by 11 points four separate times before taking its largest lead of 80-68 on a Gardner free throw at the 1:32 mark.
"We got some stops, and I think the other thing is we made our free throws," Dooley said of closing out the unprecedented victory.
Reserve guard Tyrie Jackson returned from COVID-19 protocol and scored three points -- on a 3-pointer -- in eight minutes in the first half before falling on his ankle and not returning in his first game action since Jan. 9. Usual starter Brandon Suggs was injured and did not play.