The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce Open FORE Business Expo and golf tournament will come to Greenville Country Club on May 21.
In addition to playing one of the area’s best golf courses, the Chamber’s event will provide a great opportunity to network and learn more about some of the products and services offered by lo- cal businesses.
Prizes will be awarded.
For more information and to register a team, visit greenvillenc.org/openforebusiness.
Golf fundraiser for PCCSU
The Pitt County Coalition on Substance Use will host its first golf tournament fundraiser at Greenville Country Club on May 12. The proceeds from this fundraiser will go toward reducing opiate abuse and underage drinking in Pitt County through our coalition and youth team activities focused on educational sessions and advocacy.
Donations are necessary for the success of this annual fundraiser. Below is the sponsorship information for the event. For more information on donating, visit PCCSU@ecu.edu.
Tax-deductible donations can be mailed to: Po Box 8378, Greenville, NC 27835.
If interested in playing at the tournament, register at eventbrite.com.
Adult softball scores
Common Man 15, Mayne Pharma 9
Leading hitters: M — Matt Casten 3-4, Dominique Marshall 3-4; C — Tripp Morgan 3-4, Trey Harrison 2-2.
Trend Different 29, Pirates 5
LH: T — Cole Whitehurst 4-5, Raven Warren 3-4.
Nemsis 26, Game Changers 2
LH: G — Sarah C. 2-2; N — Mike Stencil 4-4, Chris Aman 3-3.
St. Peters 17, Temple FWB 16
LH: T — Jeff Jackson 4-4, Seth Jones 3-3; S — Carlos M. 3-3, Ben Giddens 2-2.
Crosspointe 23, SCR Home Solutions 22
LH: C — Matt McLawhorn 4-5, Jared Sutton 4-5; S — Brooks Whitaker 3-3, Shawn Anderson 3-4.
Tiebreakers 17, Backyard Boys 13
LH: T — Robbie G. 4-4, Matt Ashorn 4-4; B — Jimmy Edmundson 4-4, T. Raynor 3-4.
Johnny’re Tire 27, Ribeyes Washington 11
LH: J — Zach Bullock 4-5, Tony Castleberry 5-5.
Carolina Lawn 14, The B Team 5
LH: Jeff Garris 3-4, Stephen V. 3-4; T — Sam Taylor 3-3, Kasey Singer 2-3.
Trend Different 13, Hyster-Yale 12
LH: T — Cole Whitehurst 4-5; T — Cedric Barrett 4-4, Sebastian Barwick 4-4.
B Team 15, St. Peters 13
LH: B — Steve Uhlmann 4-4, Eric Ward 4-4; S — Ben Giddens 3-3, Matt Hanson 3-3.
Carolina Lawn 15, Grimesland FWB 4
LH: C — Curt Powell 3-4, Brandon Murphy 3-4; G — Jackson D. 2-3, Josh Moore 2-3.
Common Man 14, Game Changers 11
LH: C — Kendall Parker 3-4, G — PJ George 3-3, Chris Watson 3-4.
Johnny’s Tire 16, Backyard Boys 11
LH: J — David Castleberry 4-5; B — Jimmy Edmundson 4-4.
Tiebreakers 24, Crosspointe 14
LH : T — Matt Ashorn 5-5, Greg Colsen 4-5; C — Nick Perry 3-3, Rusty Ziegler 3-4.
Trend Different 16, Mayne Pharma 6
LH: M — Cameron Rollins 2-2, McKenna Rollins 2-3; T — Dustin Moore 3-3, Alex Adams 3-3.