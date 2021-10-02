Mike Houston had never started 1-0 in the American Athletic Conference as East Carolina's football coach. ECU hadn't enjoyed a three-game win streak since 2014.
Houston downplayed the likelihood of a three-game streak earlier in the week, but the coach was ready to talk after his team rolled to a 52-29 victory over Tulane at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Saturday for three ECU victories in as many weeks.
"I just think it tells you a lot about the direction of the program," he said. "Especially because it was Tulane, homecoming and the conference opener. For that to be three in a row, I just think it says a lot about the direction of the program and says a lot about the players. What an incredible day with our fan base. ... The Pirate Walk was as good today as I've ever seen it. It was energetic from the get-go."
ECU (3-2 overall) scored on each of its first four possessions, steamrolling to a 24-0 lead with 13:18 still left until halftime. In a complete reversal from last year's game versus Tulane (1-4, 0-1), when the visiting Green Wave won 38-21 and limited the Pirates to 35 rushing yards, ECU finished with 310 rushing yards and Tulane had 124.
The Pirates also were very aggressive throughout the day, finishing 4 of 5 on fourth-down conversions. Their three wins are over Marshall, Charleston Southern and now Tulane.
"We're liking the feeling of it," said Pirate quarterback Holton Ahlers, who had two passing TDs and one rushing in a turnover-free outing. "The good thing about this team and having an older group kind of leading it is even during the wins, we still learn from them. ... The exciting part is after each win, you get hungrier and hungrier to get more."
Announced attendance was 33,475. Here are answers to The Daily Reflector's pregame questions:
1. Tulane’s best playmaker?
The Green Wave tried to get running back Cameron Carroll going in the opening quarter, mostly with an unsuccessful result. Carroll had better moments after halftime and finished with 80 rushing yards, but Tulane was playing catch-up almost the entire game.
Jireh Wilson, Warren Saba and Ja'Quan McMillian each had an interception for the Pirate defense.
Dating back to last season, ECU's defense has an interception in seven straight games. The Pirates are 5-2 in those games.
"Have fun and we're playing the game we love," Saba said. "We went out there and we did that."
2. Score going to 2nd quarter?
One week after a sluggish-looking ECU squad trailed Charleston Southern 14-0 after one quarter, the motivated Pirates dominated the opening quarter versus Tulane for a 17-0 lead to take to the second quarter. It was 31-7 at halftime.
The final play of the first quarter was a 17-yard sack on Tulane QB Michael Pratt, created initially by Rick D'Abreu with a hit on Pratt and then Wilson brought him to the ground. The ECU sideline was filled with excitement and full momentum after one of its best quarters of the season.
ECU totaled 111 rushing yards during its first two offensive possessions combined, capped by Ahlers' scramble and charge to the end zone for a 17-yard TD and 10-0 Pirate lead. Ahlers was 13-of-20 passing in the first half for 192 yards and two TDs. He finished 21-of-32 for the game and 288 yards.
3. Game’s Longest run?
ECU's best playmaker, Keaton Mitchell, had a 62-yard run on the game's opening drive and a 68-yard dash up the sideline and to the end zone, untouched, later in the first quarter.
He finished with 222 yards on 15 carries. Rahjai Harris carried the ball 20 times for 70 yards, giving the Pirates' freshman running back duo a total of 292 rush yards to go with two touchdowns by each player. Mitchell's yards were the most by an ECU player since Chris Johnson's 223 against Boise State at the Hawaii Bowl on Dec. 23, 2007.
"Chris Johnson is one of my favorite running backs," Mitchell said. "I haven't heard nothing yet (on comparisons), but I know I'm going to hear some."
Houston and Ahlers also lauded the offensive line for setting up Mitchell and Harris for big games. ECU's rushing yards were their most since 491 at Memphis in 2007.
"It's like that fourth quarter, you can demoralize your opponent if you can run the football that way on offense," Houston said. "The physical play of our offensive line, that was the pivotal thing about tonight."