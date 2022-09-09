090322_gdr_ecufootball-35.jpg

East Carolina fans cheer for their team during their game against NC State at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 3.

 Willow Abbey Mercando

With the heat index expected to be above 85 for East Carolina’s home football game against Old Dominion in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Saturday night, East Carolina on Friday activated its heat management operating plan.

According to an announcement by ECU Executive Associate Athletics Director JJ McLamb, the plan calls for an increase in EMS equipment and personnel at the game, two cooling fans available in the upper concourse of the stadium, increased amounts of bottled water for service groups working at the game and an increase in the cold bottled drink inventory (including water) at concession stands.