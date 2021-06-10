East Carolina athletes Ryan Davis and Sommer Knight are in Eugene, Ore., at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field venue, a surreal scene for the two ECU seniors to compete at the NCAA track and field outdoor championship meet.
Davis began competition in the hammer throw Wednesday evening. Knight, who is the first pole vaulter in ECU history to make the NCAA championships, is scheduled for competition beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday.
“We get to visit nice facilities throughout they year, but Oregon is a world-class facility,” Knight said during a recent Zoom interview. “They are hosting the (U.S. Olympic) trials and going to host the World Championships next year. I am super excited, so hopefully it will be a good runaway and we will do well. ... It means a lot to me to wear ECU across my chest and show the NCAA that you don’t have to be (in a) Power Five (conference) to be a powerhouse. It also is a big honor to be able to represent coach Brie (Berkowitz) and coach (Curt) Kraft.”
Knight’s rise to prominence with the Pirates developed years after she was at Woodland (S.C.) High School and emailed ECU coaches to attract their attention. She was first in the American Athletic Conference in the pole vault and advanced to the national meet after winning a jump-off at 4.27 meters for the 12th and final spot.
Davis is ranked 10th nationally in the hammer with a school-record mark of 70.77 meters. He was at the NCAA indoor championship in Albuquerque, N.M., in March of 2020 when all events were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic before he was able to compete.
Now, as an All-American outdoor candidate, it is difficult for Davis not to think back to last year.
“There is something missing from that indoor season,” he said. “You kind of take the punches and roll with them. I think I’ve just transferred that energy and all of that focus from the weight throw into the hammer, and I think that is where I have gotten a lot of success thus far is from that focus. ... I didn’t know if we would have this season, so for me, I’ve just focused on the next meet instead of a long-term championship or anything like that, just because I didn’t want to go through those same emotions.”
ECU has had at least one qualifier for the NCAA outdoor championships in eight of the last 10 seasons. The top eight finishers in each event will be named first-team All-Americans. The next eight will have second-team status.