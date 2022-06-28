East Carolina baseball coach Cliff Godwin will be in his usual spot down the third-base line this summer for the Collegiate National Team.
The Pirates’ coach was named to the team’s coaching staff and will serve as the third-base coach, USA Baseball announced on Tuesday. Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco will serve as the National Team’s manager, fresh off guiding his Rebels to a national championship with a series win over Oklahoma in the College World Series.
This will be Godwin’s second stint as a coach for the Collegiate National Team. He also coached third base in 2018 for a team that went 12-3. Godwin also worked with the 2017 USA Baseball 14U National Development Program.
Godwin and the Pirates are coming off a season that ended in the Greenville Super Regional. ECU finished 46-21 and ended up ranked No. 13 by D1Baseball. The Pirates were ranked No. 12 in the preseason before a slow start dropped them out of the Top 25 as they flirted with .500 for the first month and a half of the season at 14-13.
ECU closed the season with a 32-8 record, including a stretch of 20 consecutive wins.
Godwin has guided ECU to six Regional appearances — including hosting a regional each of the past four seasons — and four Super Regional appearances during his eight years atop the program. Three of his teams were American Athletic Conference regular-season champions to go with three AAC tournament titles.
The four-time AAC coach of the year has a 304-151-1 (.668) overall record and has coached 20 All-Americans and 14 players who were selected in Major League Baseball drafts.
Godwin will be joined on the National Team by ECU shortstop Zach Agnos, who received a roster invite to training camp. ECU student manager Brady Austin will also join Godwin during training camp.
The camp begins Wednesday and will feature up to 50 of the best non-draft eligible college baseball players in the country. The athletes will compete in a five-game intrasquad series held in Cary, Durham and Charlotte. The staff will then name a final 26-man roster and Team USA will then travel to Haarlem, Netherlands, to compete in Honkballweek Haarlem.
ECU’s Dingman, Hill earn top-10 finishes at USATF U20 Championships
East Carolina freshmen Jack Dingman and Madeline Hill competed at the United States Track and Field U20 Championships over the weekend at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.
Dingman placed third in the 1,500-meter run, finishing in 3:48.75 which is the third-fastest time in program history. Hill competed in the 3,000- and 5,000-meter races, finishing in 10:19.04 and 17:05.13 to finish sixth and seventh, respectively.
“Jack ran one of the gutsiest races I’ve ever seen,” Pirates’ cross country and track and field distance coach Josey Weaver said. “Coming into this race, he did not have the fastest times or the experience as some of his competitors. He went for the win and was rewarded by finishing third in the nation. He has a strong belief in his abilities, and I believe we are just starting to scratch the surface on what Jack can do.”
Of Hill, Weaver added: ”Madeline ran two gutsy races and battled some hot conditions to finish as one of the nation’s best. I believe she has a very bright future ahead of her. I’m excited to coach her in the years to come.”
Hill said through a news release that she is hopeful to return to the sport’s top stage before the end of her time at ECU.
“I’m so grateful to have gotten the opportunity to run on a national stage my freshman year,” she said. “It’s been amazing to run on the same track where some of the best runners in the world race. Overall, this has been a great experience for me and I hope to come back and race in Eugene again before I graduate.”