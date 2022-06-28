A group of East Carolina Athletics donors launched a new NIL collective for ECU athletes, according to an announcement on Tuesday.
According to a news release, Team Boneyard Team Boneyard is collecting contributions to compensate current student-athletes for the use of their name, image and likeness. Individuals and company. Companies can capitalize on the NIL opportunity by having ECU athletes promote their businesses through media campaigns, social media campaigns, autograph signings and/or public appearances. Team Boneyard will facilitate marketing opportunities for companies and student-athletes.
"College athletics is rapidly changing, and the creation of this collective on behalf of ECU athletics is critical to our continued competitiveness. This collective will provide a trusted, compliant marketplace for Pirate Nation to successfully engage with ECU student-athletes,” Team Boneyard contributor Vern Davenport said.
“If ECU is going to remain competitive, this is a necessary step based on the current landscape in today’s college athletics environment. I hope our fans and alumni will
contribute at any level they feel they can,” Team Boneyard contributor Henry Hinton said in the release.
Contributions can be made at teamboneyard.org through PayPal, Venmo or by credit card. All of the money collected will be paid to athletes through NIL deals facilitated by Team Boneyard. Team Boneyard is not affiliated with ECU athletics or East Carolina University.