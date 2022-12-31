East Carolina athletics filled the 2022 calendar year with plenty of memorable moments.
Those voice-losing, pandemonium-inducing thrillers served as a reminder of how being a sports fan can test the limits of emotion. These slices in time made it feel like the perfect time to jump up from the couch in celebration or high-five your seat neighbor at the game.
Here’s a look at some of those snapshots from games and situations this past year.
Basketball topples Tigers
ECU’s 2021-22 men’s basketball team wasn’t particularly good or bad and finished the season 15-15 in what was the last year of coach Joe Dooley’s time with the Pirates before the athletic department chose to go another direction at the end of the season with the hire of Mike Schwartz.
But Dooley’s bunch did provide a lasting memory when it defeated Memphis, 72-71, on a Brandon Suggs buzzer-beater in January. The lower bowl of Minges Coliseum emptied onto the hardwood in celebration as the season-high crowd of 5,107 celebrated a comeback win over a talented Tigers team.
ECU finished that game on a 12-1 run and clawed back from a 19-point deficit. Suggs was mobbed by teammates and fans alike moments after the ball kissed the backboard and fell through the bottom of the net. Images from that scene include Vance Jackson standing on the scorer’s table and RJ Felton seemingly able to find the cameras at every turn.
“I really blacked out or something until I got up from everybody tackling me,” Suggs said after the game. “And I was looking around like, ‘This is crazy,’ because I never made a shot like that.”
The win preceded a six-game losing streak, but that moment served as a reminder that ECU basketball can be as fun as anywhere in the country.
Baseball hosts super
The ECU baseball team earned the No. 8 national seed in the postseason and earned the right to host the Greenville Regional. The Pirates navigated through that round with a 3-1 record and went on to host the Greenville Super Regional against Texas.
It was the first time the Pirates hosted the super regional round on campus.
ECU won the series’ first game, 13-7, then lost the next two games. The winner-take-all third game featured a pair of lengthy delays that caused the game to finish well after midnight in the early hours of Monday morning.
When the decisive third game began 90 minutes late due to lightning, Texas opened with four runs in the top of the first before lightning showed up again. The game had to be stopped with one out in the inning, and a four-hour, 50-minute lightning delay followed.
A large group of fans waited out the delay and made for a loud environment when play resumed. The crowd was lively throughout in what was ECU’s final game of the season. The Pirates finished one win away from the College World Series.
Baseball’s 20-game run
A lot had to go right for the Pirates in order to host Texas. And a lot did go right.
ECU went on a program-record 20-game winning streak that began April 29 in the series opener against Cincinnati and lasted through June 4 against Virginia in the second game of the Greenville Regional.
The Pirates showed signs of being a formidable team during their 24-18 start to the season, but never did make an extended run through the first 60 percent of the season. ECU never won more than five games in a row through the first 42 games, and it needed a strong finish to the season in order to make the postseason.
The Pirates did that and more and got hot at just the right time of the season. The 20-game winning streak propelled them to a regular season championship, an AAC tournament title and into the No. 8 national seed and hosting duties in two postseason rounds.
Regional — ECU vs. Cavs
This game in the second round of the regional had everything that makes being a fan worthwhile — a high-stakes night game under the lights, a packed stadium shaking with tension, and the bases loaded in the ninth inning with the game on the line.
The lasting image from this iconic game will always be Zach Agnos striking out Virginia’s Max Cotier swinging with the bases loaded to send Pirates to a 4-2 win and a spot in the regional championship.
Agnos moved over from shortstop to pitch in relief with two runners on base and one out in the top of the ninth with the Pirates clinging to a two-run lead. Agnos walked the first batter he faced to load the bases, which set up a memorable finish in Clark-LeClair Stadium.
Through thunderous cheers and nervous energy, Agnos got Chris Newell (who had already homered in the game) to strike out swinging on three pitches for the second out, then got Cotier swinging to seal the win.
ECU bowl eligible
The Pirates improved to 6-3 with their non-conference win at BYU in Provo, Utah.
Andrew Conrad hit a 33-yard field goal as time expired to seal the win, his kick a low line drive that skirted just over the fingers of leaping defenders and the yellow crossbar.
It was ECU’s third straight win and it made the team eligible for a bowl game for a second consecutive season for the first time since going to three straight from 2012-14.
Birmingham Bowl win
Fifth-year senior quarterback Holton Ahlers passed for five touchdowns and ran for another while setting a pair of Birmingham Bowl records in the 53-29 win over the Chanticleers.
It was the Pirates’ first bowl win since 2013.
ECU led 10-0 before Coastal Carolina answered with a pair of rushing touchdowns to take a 14-10 lead. Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall was injured while scoring the second touchdown, and his absence cleared the way for a dominant ECU win.
The Pirates scored twice in every quarter in the romp and secured their eighth win of the season.
Knight caps storied career
Pole vaulter Sommer Knight was named a first-team All-American in June for a second time in as many seasons after finishing one of the great all-time careers at ECU.
Knight finished eighth in the pole vault at the NCAA Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., this summer. She cleared a height of 4.30 meters and attempted to match her outdoor school record of 4.35 before falling just short on three attempts.
The senior leaves ECU as the indoor and outdoor school record holder in the event, a three-time American Athletic Conference champion (two outdoor/one indoor), a 2022 NCAA East Region first-place finisher and a two-time USTFCCCA All-America performer.