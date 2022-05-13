C.J. Mayhue has provided East Carolina with much-needed stability in the starting rotation, and the offense hasn’t stopped pounding the baseball.
That combination led the Pirates to their eighth consecutive win, this one a 7-2 decision over visiting South Florida on Friday in the American Athletic Conference series opener.
The win allowed the Pirates to remain two games ahead of second-place Houston, which also was a winner on Friday.
Mayhue carved up the USF lineup to the tune of three hits and six strikeouts over 6.0 innings. The reliever-turned starter allowed one unearned run and one walk as he continued a dominant stretch of pitching over the past couple of weeks.
The left-hander has put his team in a position to win in each of his past three weekend starts by shutting down opposing lineups with a relentless, fast-paced approach on the mound.
“It’s helped me a lot,” Mayhue said of working fast. “It’s allowed me to not overthink a lot. Working quick keeps the hitters uncomfortable, so anything you can do helps.”
Mayhue’s quality start followed an outing where he didn’t allow a hit over nine innings against Memphis. That game followed an outing against Cincinnati when he took a perfect game into the fifth inning. The sophomore hasn’t allowed an earned run over his past 15 innings. And when looking at his past three weekend AAC starts, he’s allowed just three earned runs over his past 19 innings.
“You watch the way he goes about his business, he just gets the ball and gets right back up there,” Pirates shortstop Zach Agnos said. “It keeps us on our toes 24/7, rather than someone who is taking all 20 seconds between pitches. We’re always ready and it’s really easy to play behind him.”
While Mayhue was dominating, the offense did its part by peppering USF starter Ethan Brown with extra-base hits and a steady dose of runs. The Pirates (32-18, 15-4 AAC) scored one run in each of the first five innings, then broke open the game with a two-run seventh.
Agnos was the catalyst as he helped ECU manufacture runs early. The Pirates’ leadoff hitter opened the third and fifth innings with a double, was bunted to third by Lane Hoover, then scored on sacrifice flyouts by Bryson Worrell.
Agnos broke that formula in the seventh when he blasted a two-run home run to push the Pirates’ lead to 7-1. The ECU shortstop went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, two doubles and a home run. Agnos has now reached base safely in all 19 conference games.
“It puts pressure on the defense,” ECU coach Cliff Godwin said of Agnos’ on-base streak. “Then you have Hoover hitting in the two hole and he can do a lot of things and it puts pressure on the defense.
“And Bryson has done a really good job this year, he’s matured. A lot of times earlier in his career he would strike out with a guy at third base with less than two (outs) and he’s been really selfless trying to get the ball in the play and he’s done a really good job.”
Of ECU’s eight hits, six went for extra bases. Josh Moylan hit an opposite-field home run in the second and Jacob Jenkins-Cowart had an RBI double in the first. The other run came when Jacob Starling scored on a wild pitch in the fourth after reaching on a walk.
“I was fired up in there for the guys,” Mayhue said. “Every inning they were putting a run on them, so it’s easy to pitch behind that.”
Garrett Saylor took over for Mayhue in the seventh and covered the final three innings. That Saylor was able to finish the game allowed the Pirates to keep their powder dry in the bullpen with two games remaining in the series.
Ryder Giles will start Game 2 against the Bulls (26-23, 6-13).