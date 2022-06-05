East Carolina’s Lane Hoover and Zach Agnos high-five after a run earlier this season against USF. Hoover and Agnos were named to the American Athletic Conference first team, along with teammates Ryder Giles and Carter Spivey.
Willow Abbey Mercando/The Daily Reflector
East Carolina’s Zach Agnos hit a leadoff home run during Sunday’s loss at Tulane.
Brian O’Connor knew all about Zach Agnos well before the East Carolina shortstop pitched the final two outs to earn the save in Saturday’s tense playoff game.
O’Connor’s knowledge of Agnos goes back to 2018 when Virginia’s national championship-winning head coach served as the pitching coach for Team USA. Zach’s older brother Jake was a pitcher on that team.
“I am very aware of him, very aware of the family,” O’Connor said after Zach shut the door on the Cavaliers’ bases-loaded comeback try in the ninth inning of a 4-2 ECU win. “I coached his older brother (Jake) with Team USA.
“I just have a high level of respect for the family. His older brother was one of the fiercest competitors that we had on Team USA that summer on the pitching staff, and this one is cut of the same mold for sure. So certainly aware of those boys and East Carolina has done a terrific job of developing him and bringing him along.”
Agnos has played like a star while manning a premium defensive position and batting leadoff. That he has the ability to also close out a game with thumping pressure is rare.
He talks about being able to reach an intense mindset, one that fades into a smile when the moment is over. The Pirates’ charismatic shortstop said that he joked with his coach Cliff Godwin and said that he felt like he was going to throw up on the mound.
“I told him on the way up here that I was trying not to throw up on the mound,” Agnos said with a laugh. “As a joke. I never had a doubt. But (Godwin) kept telling me to breathe and stay in the moment.”
Agnos of course didn’t make a mess on the mound and instead closed the game with back-to-back swinging strikeouts.
Before being called on to pitch, Agnos made a leaping catch to take away a sure hit in the sixth inning. He made a snow cone catch at the top of his jump for the second out of the inning. His grab helped Garrett Saylor work a 1-2-3 inning, sitting down Virginia in 11 pitches.
“It felt surreal honestly,” Agnos said of the catch. “I turned to (second baseman Jacob) Starling after and said, ‘I needed every quarter inch of my 32 ½-inch vertical on that play.’ It was awesome, making a play for our guys, taking the stress off the pitching and letting them pitch deeper into the game is huge. I felt like it was going to launch out of my glove but I pinched it.”
Just don’t pinch Agnos, who’s living out a dream with ECU one win away from a super regional berth.