ECU vs. NCSU

East Carolina’s Danny Beal, seen here pitching against N.C. State earlier this season, went a career-long five innings and struck out a career-high nine batters in a win over Old Dominion on Tuesday.

 Scott Davis for The Daily Reflector

The midweek game has been a tough one for the East Carolina baseball team this season.

But after Tuesday’s 7-3 win over visiting Old Dominion, a game where the offense scored early and late while three pitchers chewed up one of the better power-hitting teams in the country, maybe the Pirates are on to something.