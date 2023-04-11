The midweek game has been a tough one for the East Carolina baseball team this season.
But after Tuesday’s 7-3 win over visiting Old Dominion, a game where the offense scored early and late while three pitchers chewed up one of the better power-hitting teams in the country, maybe the Pirates are on to something.
They improved to 5-5 in midweek games, with two midweek wins bookending this current five-game winning streak.
“You said another midweek win like we’ve been winning a lot of midweek games, so that was a big emphasis,” ECU coach Cliff Godwin said. “We were 4-5 coming into the night and just being ready to play, I thought our guys were ready to play. I thought it was a great game on the mound, defensively we made some web gems in crucial situations and I thought our offense was good early and then good late to finish the game.”
Lane Hoover led off the game with a hustle double and Carter Cunningham gave ECU a quick 2-0 lead when he blasted a home run over the right-field fence. The Pirates upped the lead to 4-0 on Hoover’s two-run home run in the second.
It was Hoover’s second home run of the season and the third of his career.
“I was just ready for a fastball,” Hoover said of his line-drive home run. “I didn’t know if it was going to be high enough to get out of here.”
As for the win, Hoover said the team understands the importance of winning tough midweek games, especially against teams in the RPI top 50 like ODU (48).
“We haven’t been the best at midweeks so we’re 5-5 now,” Hoover said. “Midweek wins are big. It’s good for us and to be the aggressor early was big-time for us.”
The Pirates (25-8) added three more runs in the seventh for a comfortable lead.
Luke Nowak, playing left field for the first time all season, made two highlight-reel plays in the first two innings. The speedy outfielder made a sliding catch in foul territory for the second out of the first, then later chased down a line drive and crashed into the wall in left to end the second inning.
Jacob Starling made a couple of high-difficulty plays at second, including one to start a double play that got ECU out of the fifth.
It was plays like that that propped up a strong pitching performance. Zach Root earned the win and allowed two hits over three scoreless innings with three strikeouts. Jake Hunter pitched the fourth and ran into some control problems which led to issuing two walks, three hits and two earned runs.
Enter Danny Beal, who took over with a runner on in the fifth and went on to have his best outing as a Pirate.
If Beal looked like a different pitcher on Tuesday, it’s because he was a different pitcher. Sort of.
Normally throwing out of a three-quarter arm slot and sometimes even dipping further down into sidearm territory, the ECU reliever delivered more balls over the top than he could remember. The result was a better bite on his changeup, which he used to make ODU’s path from the dugout to the batter's box look like a turnstile.
“Honestly, we had a really good plan going and I think, at the end of the day, it was more just trying to execute,” Beal said. “Once we found out what their approach was, we just kind of kept hammering it, hammering it, hammering it. Then halfway through they switched a little bit and then we just used it to my advantage. I don't think I've thrown that many pitches over the top since high school.”
“He had everything working,” Godwin said of Beal. “They’re a really good offense, they’ve hit a lot of home runs. Of course, he had his changeup working to lefties. They had a lot of lefties in that lineup and Danny really needed that changeup.”
Beal created some big, looping swings and misses, 15 in all, while putting a damper on a team that lives and dies by slugging the baseball.
The Monarchs (23-9) entered the game fifth in the nation in home runs per game (2.0), sixth in slugging percentage (.562) and seventh in scoring (9.5 runs per game). They had five regulars with an OPS over 1.000.
So it was no surprise when Hunter Fitz-Gerald hit a solo home run in the eighth off the batter’s eye in center field. It was his 13th homer of the season and it was the lone blemish on an otherwise dominant effort from Beal.
The ECU right-hander pitched a career-long five innings and collected a career-high nine strikeouts while allowing one earned run and two hits.
“It's probably one of my best pitches over the top and it was working really well early so we hammered it a lot,” Beal said of his changeup. “It's definitely opened up a lot of opportunities for me this year, especially since last year I was predominantly down low. So having a changeup added this year has just been huge for me to get more opportunities and stuff like that. So it was awesome to see it at its best today.”
The Pirates, who improved to 21-2 at home, will host American Athletic Conference foe Cincinnati in a three-game series beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday.