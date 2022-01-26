Players and coaches with the East Carolina baseball team talked plenty about culture and tradition during Monday’s media day, and how those words lay the foundation for success on the field.
The team had an opportunity to find out what that mindset means off the field when third-year player Zach Agnos endured his lowest and toughest moments when his father, Niko, died this fall.
Niko was a fixture down the right-field line during ECU games, a reliable traveler to road games, and was an important investor in the program having sent two sons to play for the Pirates.
And when Agnos took the field for the first time this fall, he did so without an important pair of eyes tracking his every move.
“One of the hardest things I’ve done was scrimmage Liberty,” Agnos said of an Oct. 24 fall scrimmage. “Before every game, I try to find my parents. My mom is always above the third-base dugout and I knew my dad was in right field. I always look over there after the infield meeting.
“I remember looking up at my mom, she had her sunglasses on, I could tell she was upset just by her body language and how I looked out to right field and didn’t see him. I came into the locker room and I lost it. ... Then going into the bathroom, I’m crying, and I walk back out and (Jake) Kuchmaner was waiting for me and gave me a big hug. It’s definitely tough, but I told Coach Godwin when we’re at the field quite a bit it makes me look forward to it a lot more because I get to spend time with my teammates and it distracts me a bit.”
ECU coach Cliff Godwin said that this was the toughest and most emotional offseason since he had been hired in 2014, for both himself and the team. After all, Niko was a mainstay around the Pirates program and always offered his support.
Godwin said he felt proud that Niko had two sons play under him in Jake Agnos (2017-19) and now Zach.
The Pirates eight-year coach said he learned of the news when he fielded a call from Zach’s mother. He had to tell Zach, who was in the facility’s weight room at the time, to call home. But Godwin didn’t want to be the one to share the news, believing that it should come from a family member.
“I said, ‘Hey Zach your mom wants you to call her,’” Godwin recalled. “And he looked at me and I said I didn’t know anything. Of course, I was lying to him at the time. And after the fact I told him that’s the only time I’ve ever lied to him. There’s no textbook, no manual. You don’t know what to do.”
Kuchmaner, a left-handed pitcher who was a unanimous All-AAC selection ahead of the 2021 season, said that the team was able to bond and grow closer while helping Agnos through a tough time.
The fifth-year senior recalled giving that important hug to Zach that day in October, and said that the situation helped put various aspects of life into perspective.
“It was a really good bonding moment for us because it brings everything into perspective that (baseball) isn’t the only thing that matters,” Kuchmaner said. “Family matters more outside of baseball, and it helps you come back into that. It really puts things in perspective that family matters more.”
ECU opens the season on Feb. 18 when the Pirates play host to Bryant for a three-game series.