Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Gavin Williams tosses the ball to first base for the out on Oakland Athletics' Seth Brown during the sixth inning of a baseball Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Cleveland.
FILE - East Carolina pitcher Gavin Williams throws against Vanderbilt during the first inning of an NCAA college baseball super regional game Friday, June 11, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Gavin Williams, Cleveland's top pitching prospect, will make his major league debut on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, with a start against the Oakland Athletics.
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Gavin Williams, right, waits catcher Bo Naylor walks toward him before Williams was removed during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Cleveland.
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Gavin Williams delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Cleveland.
David Dermer - freelancer, FR171035 AP
Mark Humphrey - staff, AP
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Gavin Williams delivers to Oakland Athletics' Ramon Laureano during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Cleveland.
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Gavin Williams watches from the dugout during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Cleveland.