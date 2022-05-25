East Carolina’s Lane Hoover and Zach Agnos high-five after a run earlier this season against USF. Hoover and Agnos were named to the American Athletic Conference first team, along with teammates Ryder Giles and Carter Spivey.
The East Carolina baseball team collected two major regular-season awards, while nine more players were all-conference selections, the American Athletic Conference announced.
Relief pitcher Carter Spivey was named the conference’s pitcher of the year. It was the first time a relief pitcher earned the award. Also, Pirates eighth-year coach Cliff Godwin was named the conference’s coach of the year for the fourth time.
Spivey posted a league-best 2.31 earned run average to go with a 6-0 record and five saves. The right-hander struck out 64 batters and walked 16 over 62.1 innings. Spivey was even better in AAC play with a 1.91 ERA and a 5-0 record.
Spivey is the third consecutive ECU pitcher to earn the league’s highest award, following Jake Agnos (2019) and Gavin Williams (2021).
Godwin, meanwhile, oversaw a bounceback season that saw ECU win 20 league games for the third consecutive season. The Pirates (39-18) are currently riding a nation-best 15-game winning streak.
ECU will put that streak on the line at 1 p.m. on Thursday against Cincinnati in the winner’s bracket of the AAC tournament held in Clearwater, Fla.
Shortstop Zach Agnos, utility player Ryder Giles and left fielder Lane Hoover each joined Spivey on the AAC first team. Agnos finished the regular season batting .307 (69-for-225) with six home runs and 43 RBIs.
Hoover led the league with a .355 batting average (75-for-211) while also ranking among the league’s overall leaders in hits (75/second), on-base percentage (.441/third), runs scored (44/tied-fifth) and sac bunts (nine/second). Hoover drew 31 walks and struck out just 17 times.
Much of Giles’ value came on the mound this season as the infielder-turned starter posted a 4-1 record with one save over 14 appearances (nine starts). Giles struck out 35 batters over 44.0 innings and held opposing hitters to a .246 batting average.
Six ECU players were named to the AAC second team, including Cam Clonch (DH), Alec Makarewicz (3B), C.J. Mayhue (P), Garrett Saylor (P), Jacob Starling (2B) and Bryson Worrell (OF).